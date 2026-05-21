Goodbye Setup Clutter: HTVRONT Introduces A100 Auto Multi Heat Press for More Flexible Workflows

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As personalized merchandise and small-batch production continue to grow, creators are managing increasingly diverse workflows within limited workspaces.

The traditional heat press process often requires multiple machines, repeated setup adjustments, and additional storage, creating growing pressure for DIY creators and small businesses looking to scale efficiently.

Against this backdrop, HTVRONT announces the new A100 Auto Multi Heat Press, designed to simplify multi-project production within one integrated setup.





Heat Pressing Is Moving Beyond Single-Purpose Machines

As creators take on more diverse projects, the limitations of traditional heat press systems are becoming clearer. While automatic machines reduce manual effort, many still remain limited to single-purpose applications, requiring multiple devices and making compact workspaces harder to manage.

HTVRONT introduced the A100 Auto Multi Heat Press to support more flexible multi-project production.

Designed for use across apparel, hats, drinkware, and other applications within a single machine, it features a tab-and-slot design that enables quick, tool-free switching between applications.

The machine is compatible with common heat transfer materials such as Heat Transfer Vinyl and DTF Film, making it suitable for T-shirts, tote bags, mugs, hats, seasonal gifts, and more.

This allows creators to manage a wider range of customized products with lower equipment investment and improved workspace efficiency.





Automation Is Becoming About Consistency, Not Just Labor Savings

As more small businesses scale production, output consistency is becoming just as important as efficiency. However, manual heat press machines often require repeated adjustments and testing, increasing the risk of inconsistent results and material waste.

HTVRONT A100 features an intuitive pressure control system with recommended parameter guides that simplify setup while automating the pressing process.

It helps reduce waste caused by incorrect settings and improves consistency across batch production. For beginners, simplified operation also lowers the learning curve across different applications.





Modular Expansion Is Influencing Heat Press Machine Design

Traditional multi-function heat press machines often require complex tools and setup processes when switching between projects, while separate accessories can also create storage challenges.

HTVRONT A100 adopts a tab-and-slot design that enables tool-free switching between heat plates, helping simplify batch production workflows.





Beyond faster component switching, the machine’s modular system is designed to support evolving production needs over time.

HTVRONT indicated that additional compatible modules are in development to further expand A100’s applications and capabilities, positioning it as an upgradeable automated heat press system rather than a single-purpose device.

This reflects a broader shift toward more flexible and modular heat press systems as demand for automated, multi-application production environments continues to grow.

“Today’s creators are no longer looking for single-purpose crafting machines,” said Tim, Product Manager at HTVRONT.

"As creators manage more diverse workflows in smaller spaces, they increasingly need equipment that can adapt across multiple applications without adding operational complexity."

Tim added: “We believe the future of heat press production will move toward more automated, modular, and adaptable workflows.”

HTVRONT confirmed that pre-orders for the A100 Auto Multi Heat Press will run from May 21 to June 15 through its official website, with an early bird price of $379.99 (regular price $439.99), along with a free $59 material kit and priority shipping benefits.

For more information about the HTVRONT A100 Auto Multi Heat Press, visit the official website.

Follow HTVRONT for product updates and creator inspiration: https://www.htvront.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htvront

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htvront

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@htvront

Contact:

Brand PR

Email: pr@htvront.com

Source: HTVRONT

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98fd2802-316c-43df-822a-4025dd6fe8df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/917d97d7-1005-4e25-88d4-e62becfa7982

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/542499dd-6e15-4ac5-be35-08ceb7b40716

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1496e7ef-bf50-405f-ba5f-1b03c4090621