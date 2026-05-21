75% of Companies Ship Vulnerable Code, Despite a Startling Increase in Threat Velocity; “Agentic AppSec Unleashed '26” Is Changing That

PARAMUS, N.J., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, the global leader in agentic application security, today announced the second annual Checkmarx Agentic AppSec Unleashed Summit, taking place June 16, 2026. The virtual event assembles security leaders, developers, AI innovators, and ecosystem partners to confront the defining risk of the AI era: organizations are deploying software faster than they can secure it.

Shipping vulnerable code has become standard operating behavior. According to Checkmarx 2026 research, 75% of organizations admit they often or sometimes deploy code they already know is vulnerable. But what took an average of 840 days in 2018 to exploit, now (2026) takes less than two days. Industry research projects time-to-exploit will reach one minute by 2028.

This widening gap between software velocity and security assurance is the most pressing risk facing enterprises today. To lay out the playbook for this new world, Agentic AppSec Unleashed ‘26 brings together Checkmarx leaders like Sandeep Johri, CEO, and Jonathan Rende, CPO, along with some of the best and brightest minds in security, including current and former CISOs from Adidas, CSG, and Symmetry Systems; engineering and AI leaders from Deutsche Telekom and Capital One; and author Caroline Wong and host Andrew Zigler.

The Summit will address the full scope of what secure agentic development requires: from the evolving structure of the ADLC, to AI supply chain risk, to the operational challenge of remediating vulnerabilities at machine scale, to understanding every component of your AI-BOM to maintain enterprise clarity.

"The backlog isn't a process problem anymore; it's a math problem.” said Eran Kinsbruner, author and VP of product marketing for Checkmarx, “AI-generated code is outpacing every manual remediation model in existence. This Summit is about closing that gap before it becomes unrecoverable”

Summit agenda topics include:

Agentic security at every ADLC control point, from first commit to production

control point, from first commit to production Remediating vulnerabilities at pipeline speed and scale, closing backlogs without slowing delivery

at pipeline speed and scale, closing backlogs without slowing delivery Securing the AI supply chain : scanning LLMs, MCP servers, and agents to validate behavior and enforce intent

: scanning LLMs, MCP servers, and agents to validate behavior and enforce intent High-fidelity results through F1 scoring, so teams act on signal, not noise

through F1 scoring, so teams act on signal, not noise Context-aware remediation that understands code intent, not just syntax to fix the right thing, first time

that understands code intent, not just syntax to fix the right thing, first time The hybrid AppSec model : deterministic precision meets probabilistic reasoning for maximum coverage and accuracy

: deterministic precision meets probabilistic reasoning for maximum coverage and accuracy AI-BOM as the foundational visibility layer for every model, agent, dependency, and third-party component

as the foundational visibility layer for every model, agent, dependency, and third-party component Open Q&A with security practitioners, researchers, and ecosystem partners

The Checkmarx Agentic AppSec Unleashed ‘26 Summit builds on the 2025 inaugural event, which drew thousands of security and engineering professionals worldwide. Registration is free at www.Checkmarx.ai, where speaker, agenda, and session details are available.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in agentic application security, delivering enterprise-grade protection while lowering engineering costs and accelerating development velocity. The Checkmarx One platform scans trillions of lines of code each year for companies, cutting vulnerability density by more than half. Its autonomous security agents detect and counter AI-driven threats across the SDLC, providing prevention-first protection for legacy, modern, and AI-generated code at enterprise scale. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

For more information, contact:

PR@checkmarx.com