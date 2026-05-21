Traction Uranium Announces Field Reconnaissance Program at the Aurora Uranium Project

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that it is planning a helicopter-supported field reconnaissance program at the Aurora Uranium Project (“Aurora” or the “Project”), located in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin region. Traction holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in Aurora from Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”), the underlying owner and operator of the Project, subject to satisfying certain earn-in requirements. The Project covers approximately 17 kilometres of prospective strike along the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin.

The planned field reconnaissance is expected to include a helicopter-supported review of the Project area, including visual inspection of priority target areas, assessment of access and logistical considerations, review of potential staging and landing areas, and evaluation of local terrain conditions that may influence future exploration work. The reconnaissance program is intended to support the upcoming airborne radiometric and magnetic survey previously announced by Traction, including the review of access, terrain, and logistical conditions across the Aurora Project. Information collected during the reconnaissance program is expected to assist with survey planning and field coordination, including the assessment of potential staging areas, helicopter access considerations, and priority areas for efficient survey execution.

“This reconnaissance program helps move Aurora closer to active field execution,” stated Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction. “By assessing access, terrain, and logistical conditions across the Project area, we can help ensure the survey is completed efficiently and positioned to generate meaningful exploration data.”

Further to its news release dated January 16, 2026, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed an additional tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") for additional gross proceeds to the Company of C$50,000 (the "Offering").

The Convertible Debentures are denominated in principal amounts of C$1,000 and will mature 12 months from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”). The Convertible Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, calculated quarterly in arrears and payable on the Maturity Date.

The principal amount of each Convertible Debenture, plus any accrued interest thereon, is convertible into units of the Company (“Units”) at the election of the holder on, or at any time prior to, the Maturity Date at a conversion price equal to the most recent closing price of the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange prior to the time at which the holder delivers notice of conversion to the Company (the “Market Price”). Each Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price equal to 110% of the Market Price for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general and administrative expenditures and general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa’s award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison’s Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, in this news release, in relation to the Company’s near and longer term exploration plans. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.