ABM Earns First-Ever 4-Star VETS Indexes Rating, Marking Third Consecutive Year of Recognition





NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced it has earned a 4-Star Employer designation in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. This is the Company’s first 4-Star rating and third consecutive year of recognition, reflecting ABM’s continued progress in supporting veterans and the broader military-connected community.

The award was recently announced at the VETS Indexes Employing U.S. Vets Conference in New York City. The VETS Indexes Employer Awards evaluate organizations based on policies, practices, and outcomes across key areas including veteran hiring, development and retention, inclusive culture, and support for military families.

“At ABM, our commitment to veterans is grounded in a deep respect for those who have served and a focus on creating meaningful career pathways,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “Veterans bring a strong sense of purpose, leadership, and integrity, and an unmatched level of training and experience. We are committed to creating opportunities where they can continue to apply their skills and expertise to make a real difference. We are humbled to be recognized by VETS Indexes once again for this important work.”

ABM continues to expand its efforts through initiatives like Veterans at ABM, a team member-led impact group that fosters connection, engagement, and career growth for veterans, reservists, and military spouses across the organization.

“Transitioning from military to civilian careers can present real challenges, even for highly skilled individuals,” said Raúl Valentin, Chief Human Resources Officer at ABM. “At ABM, we focus on translating those strengths into meaningful career opportunities, welcoming veterans, investing in their development, and creating an environment where their leadership and adaptability drive value for our clients and our business.”

To learn more about career opportunities at ABM, please visit: https://www.abm.com/careers/partnerships/military

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.ABM.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7cd24bb-74e1-427d-8b26-5cdf12c7ac96