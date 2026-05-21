Management and Customers Detail Four Strategic Themes, an AI-First Operating Model, a Clean Common-Stock Story, Compounding Free Cash Flow and a Proven Acquisition Engine

SOMERSET, N.J., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today provided a recap of its 2026 Analyst Day, held on May 19, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City. The event concluded with CareCloud ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell in a ceremony broadcast live from Times Square.

Held under the theme “Building the AI-Native Healthcare Platform,” the Analyst Day brought together equity research analysts, investors, partners, and CareCloud customers for an in-depth look at the Company’s AI-driven product roadmap, financial performance, and growth strategy.

“Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell was a great way to cap a milestone day for CareCloud,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “We came to our Analyst Day with a clear and simple message: CareCloud is now an AI-first, profitable, and cash-generative company with a clean capital structure and a proven engine for growth. Having redeemed the last of our Series B Preferred Stock just days earlier, we were able to stand in front of our investors and customers as a fundamentally stronger company than at any point in our history.”

“One of the most meaningful aspects of our Analyst Day was having customers travel from across the country to join us on stage and share their experiences firsthand,” continued Snyder. “These are busy healthcare leaders who chose to spend their time with us because they believe in the value CareCloud delivers to their organizations. Hearing directly from Fox Rehabilitation, KabaFusion, and The Lung Center about the measurable clinical, operational, and financial results they have achieved is far more powerful than anything we could say ourselves. Their participation reflects the strength of our partnerships and reinforces our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead.”

Four Strategic Themes

During the event, management highlighted four themes expected to drive CareCloud’s next phase of growth and value creation:

AI Is Fundamentally Reshaping Healthcare

Healthcare, a nearly $5 trillion industry, is being transformed by artificial intelligence. CareCloud showcased how AI is improving patient engagement, clinical workflows, and revenue cycle operations. The Company’s Stratus AI Front Desk Agent is now autonomously handling approximately three out of every four inbound patient calls, while AI continues to be embedded throughout the Company’s front-end and back-office operations.

A Clean Common-Stock Story

With the full redemption of its remaining Series B Preferred Stock completed on May 15, 2026, funded through a portion of a $50 million credit facility closed in April 2026 and executed with zero common-shareholder dilution, CareCloud now offers investors a simplified common-stock story. Compared with two years ago, the Company has eliminated approximately $140 million of preferred-equity overhang and approximately $13.5 million in annualized preferred dividend obligations.

A Cash-Flow Compounder

CareCloud’s free cash flow has increased approximately six-fold since 2023, with 2026 guidance pointing to approximately $25 million of free cash flow. Management noted that annualized principal and interest obligations associated with the credit facility are expected to represent less than half of that free cash flow, leaving substantial excess cash available to support growth initiatives.

A Proven Acquisition Engine

With more than 20 tuck-in acquisitions completed since its 2014 IPO, CareCloud highlighted its disciplined acquisition strategy focused on recurring-revenue healthcare technology and services businesses. Management believes the Company’s growing cash flow provides increasing flexibility to pursue future acquisitions while maintaining financial discipline.

Customer Perspectives

A highlight of the Analyst Day was a series of presentations from three CareCloud customers who shared how the Company’s technology and services have supported their clinical, operational, and financial performance.

Fox Rehabilitation

Dr. Anthony Buccafurni, Chief Executive Officer of Fox Rehabilitation, discussed the company’s long-standing partnership with CareCloud and reported denial rates declining from over 5% to 1.5%, electronic claims reaching 99.96%, and first-pass resolution improving to 99.74%.

KabaFusion

Dr. Sohail Masood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KabaFusion, described how CareCloud helped scale the company’s revenue cycle operations and reported reducing bad debt from approximately 6% to 1.5%.

The Lung Center

Edsel P. Holden II, M.D., Founding Physician of The Lung Center, highlighted the benefits of CareCloud Cirrus AI and Stratus AI, reporting 100% same-day chart completion and more than 3,600 patient calls handled in a single month with an 83% scheduling success rate.

A replay of the 2026 Analyst Day webcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, will be available on May 22nd on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM), and digital health, at carecloud.com.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases, and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations, or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management’s expectations regarding the Company’s strategic priorities and themes discussed at its 2026 Investor Analyst Day, its AI product roadmap and the adoption and performance of its AI products, expected future free cash flow generation, profitability, growth, acquisition strategy, the redemption of the Series B Preferred Stock and the related credit facility, and the expected results from the integration of past and future acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain, and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity, or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, service the obligations under its credit facility, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com