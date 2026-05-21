UMeWorld Advances Regional SCO Development Strategy Through Ongoing Southern China Industrial Biotechnology Initiatives Toward Commercial Scale

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Inc. (OTCID:UMEW) (“UMeWorld” or the “Company”) today announced continued advancement of its regional Single Cell Oil (“SCO”) development strategy through ongoing industrial biotechnology initiatives and collaborative development activities in Southern China as part of the Company’s broader renewable fuels and advanced feedstock platform strategy.

The Company is advancing a phased SCO development strategy centered on industrial-scale microbial lipid production utilizing biomass-derived feedstocks and agricultural processing side-streams. The initiative is being supported through ongoing regional coordination and industrial biotechnology engagement efforts in the Maoming region of Southern China, with access to deep-sea port infrastructure, industrial logistics networks, and emerging green energy resources.

The preliminary framework includes a Phase I SCO fermentation platform targeting approximately 50,000 metric tons per annum (“MTPA”) of renewable lipid production capacity, with potential future expansion toward approximately 100,000 MTPA under a Phase II development framework, subject to phased infrastructure development, engineering progression, financing, regulatory approvals, and commercial implementation planning.

The SCO development strategy is intended to support the long-term feedstock resilience objectives of Project Verdant, the Company’s sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) platform focused on scalable renewable lipid systems, advanced feedstock integration, and supply chain competitiveness.

The Company is also advancing a circular agricultural coordination framework involving biomass resources, agricultural cooperatives, and intercropping initiatives intended to support long-term renewable carbon supply development and improved biomass utilization efficiency.

Recently, Michael Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UMeWorld Inc., accompanied Ian Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Group Securities, during a visit to the Company’s SCO fermentation development facility in Southern China, where they reviewed operational 30-liter, 300-liter, and 3,000-liter fermentation systems currently utilized for microbial lipid production, process optimization, and scale-up activities supporting the Company’s broader SCO platform strategy.

UMeWorld believes advanced fermentation-based lipid pathways such as SCO may become an increasingly important component of future SAF feedstock systems as global waste lipid markets become more supply constrained.

“These ongoing initiatives reflect our view that the next stage of SAF development will increasingly require integration between industrial biotechnology, agricultural systems, and scalable renewable carbon supply platforms,” said Michael Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UMeWorld Inc. “While current global SAF production remains heavily dependent on finite waste oils and fats, we believe long-term industry scalability will require development of additional advanced lipid pathways capable of supporting large-scale renewable fuel production. Our regional SCO strategy is intended to position Project Verdant within that broader long-term transition.”

“What stood out during our visit was the practical industrial focus behind the SCO development efforts,” said Ian Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Group Securities. “The fermentation systems, process scale-up work, and broader feedstock strategy reflect a recognition of one of the SAF industry’s most important long-term challenges — scalable feedstock supply. As global SAF markets continue developing, we believe companies capable of addressing upstream feedstock resilience may become increasingly important participants within the broader renewable fuels ecosystem.”

About UMeWorld Inc.

UMeWorld Inc. is a platform company focused on renewable fuels, advanced feedstock development, and functional nutrition. The Company is developing scalable infrastructure and feedstock solutions supporting the global energy transition while continuing to expand its DAGola® branded wellness and functional nutrition business across North America and Asia-Pacific markets.

About Project Verdant

Project Verdant is UMeWorld Inc.’s renewable fuels development platform focused on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), feedstock resilience, and next-generation renewable lipid systems. The initiative is centered on development of pretreatment infrastructure, scalable feedstock strategies, and advanced renewable lipid pathways, including Single Cell Oil (SCO), intended to support long-term SAF production and supply chain scalability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT

Michael Lee

Chief Executive Officer

UMeWorld Inc.

investors@umeworld.com