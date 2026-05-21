AS Silvano Fashion Group of the shareholders - adoption of resolutions of the General Meeting without calling a meeting

The management board of AS Silvano Fashion Group, registry code 10175491, address Tulika tn 17, 10613, Tallinn, Eesti (hereinafter the Company) published on 29 April 2026 pursuant to § 2991 subsections 1, 2 and 3 of the Commercial Code the draft resolutions for the adoption of shareholders’ resolutions without calling a meeting.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote was determined as at seven days before the voting term, i.e. on 14 May 2026 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD Estonia. The Company has a total of 2 473 shareholders, who own a total of 36 000 000 shares.

The deadline for shareholders to submit their positions was on 21 May 2026, 12:00 (Estonian time). 7 shareholders of the Company submitted their votes, whose shares represent in total 20 819 953 votes, that forms 57,83% of all votes determined by shares.

The shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:



RESOLUTION 1: Approval of the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2025

To approve the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2025.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 20 819 953 votes, representing 57,83% of the votes;

Against: 15 180 047 votes, representing 42,17% of the votes;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0% of the votes.

RESOLUTION 2: Distribution of the profit of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2025

2.1. To approve AS Silvano Fashion Group the net profit for the financial year 2025 of 9 229 000.- euros.

2.2. Not to separate AS Silvano Fashion Group funds from the net profit of the financial year 2025 to the reserve capital of AS Silvano Fashion Group or other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association.

2.3. Leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2025 in the retained earnings.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 20 015 418 votes, representing 55,60% of the votes;

Against: 15 984 582 votes, representing 44,40% of the votes;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0% of the votes.





AS Silvano Fashion Group

E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com

Ph: +372 684 5000