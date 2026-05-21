MIAMI, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertexity has crossed the 10,000 registered users mark - a milestone that stands as one of the company's most significant growth signals in recent months and reflects the rising interest in AI systems built for automated crypto arbitrage and intelligent digital market analysis.

Sertexity specializes in AI-driven crypto arbitrage, using automated systems that analyze market opportunities across multiple exchanges in real time. The platform’s algorithms continuously monitor price differences, liquidity, execution speed, and market activity to identify and execute arbitrage opportunities automatically.

In recent months, the company has significantly beefed up the project's technology foundation. Sertexity rolled out an updated AI model, modernized the architecture of its intelligent systems, expanded its server infrastructure, and shipped an updated mobile platform. The company also completed a full interface redesign and overhauled the internal systems that govern how AI components interact.

One of the reasons many users are paying attention to AI arbitrage platforms is the difference between automated market-neutral systems and more traditional approaches like staking or manual trading. Unlike staking, where returns often depend on token inflation, lock-up periods, or market cycles, AI-driven arbitrage focuses on short-term market inefficiencies and active execution. Compared to manual trading, automated systems can operate 24/7 without emotional decisions, fatigue, or the need for constant monitoring.

The company also operates under SEC Rule 506 of Regulation D, which authorizes it to act as a registered cryptocurrency financial services provider and attract private investments in the United States.

Sertexity also puts real emphasis on building out its own ecosystem. The company previously introduced a proprietary crypto wallet, integrated directly with the platform, featuring rapid account access through a unique hardware device identifier. The company sees solutions like this as part of a new generation of digital infrastructure purpose-built for AI platforms.