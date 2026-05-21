iVisa wins Travel Commerce Solution Provider of the Year

Miami, Florida, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iVisa, the leading online travel document processing platform, has been named Travel Commerce Solution Provider of the Year at the prestigious TravelTech Breakthrough Awards 2026. One of the most competitive and widely recognized independent recognition programs in the global travel technology industry. The recognition was awarded alongside industry heavyweights including Airbnb (Overall TravelTech Solution of the Year), Booking.com (B2B Travel Platform of the Year), and Expedia Group (Overall TravelTech Company of the Year).

The win confirms iVisa’s leadership in simplifying visa and travel document processing for millions of travelers worldwide, standing out among thousands of nominations from across the globe.

The recognition is particularly meaningful given how the awards work: nominations are open to anyone anywhere in the world, with no submission fees or event ties. Just a rigorous, open evaluation of who’s actually moving the industry forward. TravelTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which has spent 11 years delivering market intelligence and recognition programs across the technology sector.

Being selected in this category is a direct reflection of iVisa's mission: to make international travel accessible and stress-free for everyone. As a global travel commerce platform, iVisa enables travelers from over 200 countries to obtain visas, travel authorizations, and essential travel documents quickly, reliably, and entirely online. What once took weeks of paperwork now takes minutes online, and that's why millions of travelers turn to iVisa when navigating entry requirements worldwide.

"This award belongs to every person at iVisa who shows up every day to deliver customer outcomes with excellence, and who never stops learning and improving along the way. International travel shouldn't be complicated, and we've moved fast to make sure it isn't. Being recognized alongside fantastic companies tells us we're on the right track." - Sergio Merino - Co Founder of iVisa

What made iVisa stand out in the Travel Commerce category comes down to three things: innovation, scale, and trust. Visa and travel document requirements change constantly and vary by country. iVisa handles all of that complexity behind the scenes, so travelers don't have to. The result is easy approvals, less stress, and an experience people come back to. From real-time visa data to expert application review and round-the-clock support, iVisa has built the infrastructure to back up that promise, and it shows.

This award also speaks to where iVisa is headed. Travel is going fully digital, and iVisa is already there, helping travelers move from 'I want to go' to 'I'm ready to go' without getting lost in visa requirements and government paperwork. The company keeps expanding into new markets, improving its product, and staying committed to making the process affordable and transparent. In a field this competitive, that consistency is what sets a winner apart.