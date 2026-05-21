Kenyon Unveils Signature® Induction Cooktop Line Combining Style, Efficiency and Advanced Safety Features

CLINTON, Conn., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenyon International, Inc. , an industry leader in electric cooking technology, proudly announces the official launch of the Kenyon Signature® Induction Cooktop line. Designed for today’s modern kitchens, the new collection combines refined aesthetics, advanced safety features, energy efficiency and precise cooking performance in a sleek, durable cooktop built to last.

At the center of the new collection is Kenyon’s matte-black ceramic glass surface, a low-glare finish that delivers a softer, more contemporary look than traditional high-gloss cooktops. The innovative surface helps reduce reflections, resist scratches, minimize fingerprints and maintain a clean appearance requiring minimal maintenance.

“This is the best product that no one knows about yet,” said Mike Reischmann, CEO of Kenyon International Inc. “The Signature® Induction Cooktop reflects Kenyon’s continued commitment to innovation and developing products that solve everyday challenges. From cooking to cleanup, this line is designed to make time in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable, so homeowners can focus on what matters most: sharing a great meal with family and friends.”

Beyond its design and durability, induction cooking introduces a new standard of safety and control to the home kitchen. Unlike gas or traditional electric cooktops, which rely on open flames or exposed heating elements, induction technology uses electromagnetic energy to heat compatible cookware directly.

The Signature® Induction Cooktop line is designed with safety as a top priority, featuring:

Auto Zone Power Shut-Off automatically turns off the cooktop if cookware is removed or left unattended, helping reduce potential hazards.

automatically turns off the cooktop if cookware is removed or left unattended, helping reduce potential hazards. Control Lock prevents accidental setting changes, especially useful in homes with children or pets.

prevents accidental setting changes, especially useful in homes with children or pets. Rapid heat dissipation helps the cooktop cool quickly after use, minimizing the risk of burns or heat damage to surrounding surfaces.

helps the cooktop cool quickly after use, minimizing the risk of burns or heat damage to surrounding surfaces. Bridge Mode combines both cooking zones into one expanded cooking surface, ideal for griddles and oversized cookware.

combines both cooking zones into one expanded cooking surface, ideal for griddles and oversized cookware. Boost Mode intelligently distributes power to temporarily increase heat for faster boiling and quicker heat-up times, while dynamically managing the electrical load across cooking zones for optimized performance.

intelligently distributes power to temporarily increase heat for faster boiling and quicker heat-up times, while dynamically managing the electrical load across cooking zones for optimized performance. ADA Compliant Design engineered to bring accessible high-performance cooking options to home kitchens

engineered to bring accessible high-performance cooking options to home kitchens SilKEN® Protective Mat , Kenyon’s patented silicone mat, which is designed to help protect the glass surface, stabilize cookware and simplify cleanup. Proven for harsh marine environments, underscoring that it will last a lifetime.





Further reinforcing its long-term value, Kenyon backs the Signature® Induction Cooktop with a 5-year product replacement warranty, giving customers added confidence. Available in two-burner models in both landscape and portrait orientations, as well as a four-burner model, the new Kenyon Signature® Induction Cooktop builds on the brand’s proven induction platform, offering customization for every space. The cooktop is also UL- and C-UL-approved for utmost safety.

For more information about the Kenyon Signature® Induction Cooktop series, visit Kenyon’s website . Photos and videos are linked here .

About Kenyon

Kenyon International designs and manufactures premium electric grills and cooktops for residential, marine, RV, and hospitality environments. Proudly designed and assembled in Clinton, Connecticut, Kenyon is known for innovative, durable, and convenient cooking solutions that make high-performance cooking possible in more places. As the largest manufacturer in North America of two-burner ceramic glass cooktops and electric grills, Kenyon combines decades of engineering expertise with modern design, advanced safety features, and easy-to-clean technology. For more information, visit www.cookwithkenyon.com .