Lantheus Highlights New Radiodiagnostic Data at the 2026 SNMMI Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, announced new radiodiagnostic data to be presented at the 2026 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 – June 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 10:30 am – 11:15 am PT

Session Type: Poster

Session Title: Oncology Clinical Diagnosis and Therapy Scientific Session

Session Number: MTA06 – Screen 29

Title: Impact of PSMA-PET with Piflufolastat F18 on Prostate Cancer Management for Patients with Low or Ultra-low Prostate-Specific Antigen Levels after Definitive Treatment.

Presenter: Neal Shore, Carolina Urologic Research Center

Poster Number: #262453

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 9:50 am – 10:00 am PT

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session Title: Prognosis and Novel Imaging Techniques

Session Number: SS30

Location: SS Room 2

Title: Diagnostic performance of 18F-GP1 PET/CT for acute deep vein thrombosis of the lower extremities in symptomatic patients: a phase 2, open-label, non-randomized study

Presenter: Sangwon Han, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine



About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:

Lantheus

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com