Lantheus Highlights New Radiodiagnostic Data at the 2026 SNMMI Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, announced new radiodiagnostic data to be presented at the 2026 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 – June 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.
Presentation details are as follows:
Date & Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 10:30 am – 11:15 am PT
Session Type: Poster
Session Title: Oncology Clinical Diagnosis and Therapy Scientific Session
Session Number: MTA06 – Screen 29
Title: Impact of PSMA-PET with Piflufolastat F18 on Prostate Cancer Management for Patients with Low or Ultra-low Prostate-Specific Antigen Levels after Definitive Treatment.
Presenter: Neal Shore, Carolina Urologic Research Center
Poster Number: #262453
Date & Time: Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 9:50 am – 10:00 am PT
Session Type: Oral Presentation
Session Title: Prognosis and Novel Imaging Techniques
Session Number: SS30
Location: SS Room 2
Title: Diagnostic performance of 18F-GP1 PET/CT for acute deep vein thrombosis of the lower extremities in symptomatic patients: a phase 2, open-label, non-randomized study
Presenter: Sangwon Han, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine
About Lantheus
Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
Contacts:
Lantheus
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com
Melissa Downs
Executive Director, External Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com