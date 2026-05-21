New Water Operators Graduate Internship Program

KENORA, Ontario, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are eight new Indigenous Water Operators embarking on a future in water protection, after the latest class of Drinking Water Interns celebrated their recent graduation from the program.

The internship is a collaboration between Water First Education & Training Inc., in partnership with Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council (AKRC) participating communities and Big Island First Nation.

The 15-month program sees each graduate completing more than 2,000 hours of hands-on training and writing four exams necessary to earn Water Operator certification.

Phil Tangie, a member of the Water First Board of Directors as well as the Hub Manager and Overall Responsible Operator for AKRC said, “The Water First winning formula continues to graduate First Nation Water Operators at an unprecedented rate of return and has proven to be worth its weight in water, which in this day and age is worth far more than gold.”

To date, 73 interns from 47 Indigenous communities have graduated from Internship programs and logged approximately over 170,000 hours working in local water plants and attending workshops.

“It pushed me out of my comfort zone,” says Graduate Brandon Penner of Big Grassy First Nation. “And it reassured me of what I am capable of when I put my mind to something.”





Water First Drinking Water Interns from AKRC and Big Island First Nation celebrate their graduation as Class 1 Water Operators

Sustainable access to safe, clean water in Indigenous communities continues to be a critical issue. In Canada, 16% of First Nations are affected by a drinking water advisory and that number rises to 32% in Ontario. The challenges are complex and layered. Communities may face issues relating to infrastructure, source water quality, or people to manage water systems – or more than one of these issues at a time. Water First works with Indigenous communities that have identified education and training like the Drinking Water Internship as part of their solution to the water crisis.

Rhonda Nash, AKRC Director of Operations said, “There has been a need to have certified water treatment operators for our five member First Nations. Of these five bands there are seven separate communities, two of which are remote. It is important for these communities to have clean drinking water and have their own members operate the water treatment plants in the communities to sustain self-sufficiency and create employment opportunities.”





A Drinking Water Intern takes part in a work placement at a water treatment plant

This training can lead to work in both drinking water treatment, and environmental water careers. Graduates of the program become part of the Water First Alumni Network, with access to continuing career development and education opportunities, as well as an ever-expanding professional network.

“There’s so much that happens during the course of an internship, and I’m always so impressed by the ways that each cohort makes it their own,” offers John Millar, Founder and Executive Director of Water First. “From engaging local community members to the many opportunities for problem solving and sharing experiences, the interns really make such a commitment to the program. I wish them nothing but further success.”





Two Drinking Water Interns work on a water filtration exercise

Says Penner, “I feel a deep connection with mother earth and I feel obligated to do my best to preserve those blessings for future generations.”

The AKRC Water First Internship was funded through Indigenous Services Canada, and Indigenous Skills and Employment Training, together with the support of Water First’s donors. This collaboration supports local, technical capacity and autonomy in the water management field for today and for generations to come.

About Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First):

Water First is a registered Canadian charity that works alongside Indigenous communities to address water challenges through education, training, and meaningful collaboration. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with more than 100 Indigenous communities located in the lands now known as Canada while supporting Indigenous youth and adults to pursue careers in water science. Learn more: www.waterfirst.ngo .

About Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council (AKRC):

In 1995 the Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council (AKRC), was created to directly benefit and protect the interests of its membership, in areas including but not limited to health, education, infrastructure, technical, and resource management services. The five (5) AKRC Member First Nations are:

Wauzhusk Onigum First Nation

Ojibways of Onigaming

Northwest Angle #33 First Nation

Big Grass River First Nation

Animakee Wa Zhing 37 First Nation



www.akrc.on.ca

High-resolution photos and logos available here .



For more information, please contact: Ami Gopal Rhonda Nash Director of Development and Communications Director of Operations Water First Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag 1-800-970-8467 ext. 106 Resource Council (807) 226-4445 ami.gopal@waterfirst.ngo director@akrc.on.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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