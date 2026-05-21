Torreon Group (OTC: NXTN) Acquires Tombstone Distillery: 35-Year Heritage Brand with Arizona Water Rights, Positions Next10, Inc. in $127 Billion U.S. Spirits Market

SAHUARITA, Ariz., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torreon Group (Next10, Inc. - OTC: NXTN) today announced the acquisition of Tombstone Distillery, a 35-year craft spirits operation located adjacent to the legendary site of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. The transaction grants Torreon a 99-year licensing agreement for the Tombstone Distillery and ownership of two of the three well shares accessing mineral-rich water from the Cienega Creek Basin, located at 20 Mustang Trail, Sonoita, Arizona. —a natural resource that has powered the distillery's award-winning bourbon production since 1990.

The acquisition represents Torreon's strategic entry into the $127 billion U.S. spirits market and establishes a premium whiskey platform with competitive advantages: irreplaceable water rights, a heritage brand steeped in Old West authenticity, and a tourist-destination production facility adjacent to in one of America's most visited historic landmarks.

"Tombstone Distillery isn't just a spirits company—it's a convergence of natural resource ownership, American heritage, and premium brand positioning," said Garrett Reincke, President of Torreon Group. "We're not just acquiring a distillery—we're acquiring the Old West itself. The exclusive water rights alone represent a strategic asset that can't be replicated. In an industry where water quality defines product character, we now have access to one of the most distinctive water sources in American whiskey production."

The Water Rights Advantage

Tombstone Distillery's production relies on water drawn from the Cienega Creek Basin through two privately owned well shares—a resource the distillery has branded as "Magic Water" for its mineral composition and impact on flavor profile.

Unlike distilleries dependent on other water sources Tombstone's exclusive access ensures consistent production quality and insulates the operation from regional water allocation disputes that have affected other Arizona beverage producers.

Heritage Brand with Tourist Destination Economics

Operating from 325 E. Allen Street—the exact location where Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday wrote one of the most famous chapters in Western history—Tombstone Distillery benefits from a continuous stream of tourists, positioning every bottle as both a craft spirit and a piece of an American legend.

The distillery produces multiple distinct small-batch, Kentucky-style whiskey expressions including limited-release "Lost Barrel" editions. The brand has accumulated awards in distillate competitions, establishing credibility in a market where quality commands price.

"The Tombstone name carries instant recognition worldwide," added Reincke. "We're not building brand awareness from scratch, we're acquiring 35 years of customer loyalty, and a physical location that generates organic marketing every time a tourist walks past. That's unusual in spirits acquisitions."

Strategic Significance

The Tombstone acquisition demonstrates Torreon's ability to identify and secure asset-rich businesses with natural competitive advantages.

Resource scarcity: Exclusive water access in a water-constrained region

Exclusive water access in a water-constrained region Brand authenticity: Geographic and historical legitimacy that can't be manufactured

Geographic and historical legitimacy that can't be manufactured Built-in marketing: Tourist location generates continuous brand exposure

Tourist location generates continuous brand exposure Premium positioning: Award-winning product quality.

Award-winning product quality. Distribution potential: International expansion opportunities across multiple established markets





For more information, visit www.torreongroupinc.com or review the company's filings at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXTN.

About Tombstone Distillery

Founded in 1990, Tombstone Distillery produces handcrafted whiskeys at the historic site of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. The distillery's spirits are made with exclusive "Magic Water" from the Cienega Creek Basin. The brand specializes in multiple small-batch whiskey expressions including Bourbon, Rye, Single Malt, and limited-release offerings.

About Torreon Group, Inc.

Torreon Group (Next10, Inc. - OTC: NXTN) is an incubator company dedicated to creating value through acquisitions in real estate, premium spirits, precious and industrial metals mining, aviation and other commercial sectors, with operations in the U.S. and Mexico. The company's mission is to identify, acquire, and incubate commercially viable ventures.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements based on current facts and historical information. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, distribution negotiations, production variables, regulatory requirements, tourism fluctuations, and other factors detailed in the company's OTC filings. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

Contact:

John Hayden, CEO

Jhayden@torreongrp.com