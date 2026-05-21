Matrix Service Company to Participate at Upcoming Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference June 2-3, 2026

TULSA, Okla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer Shawn P. Payne, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Patrick Roberts, and Senior Director of Accounting and Treasury A.J. Smith will be attending the Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference on June 2-3, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

One-on-one meetings with management are available during the conference with prior notice and may be scheduled through the conference or by contacting Matrix Service Company at ir@matrixservicecompany.com.

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is a leading specialty engineering and construction company whose commitment to safety, quality, and integrity has earned the Company a leadership position in providing infrastructure solutions across multiple end markets. Our work is foundational to helping our energy and industrial clients achieve their objectives, positively impact quality of life through the products they provide and improve the efficiency and resilience of their critical infrastructure. We pride ourselves on our commitment to our culture and core values, offering an inclusive and respectful work environment, and being certified as a Great Place To Work®.

The Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia, and Seoul, South Korea. The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Storage and Terminal Solutions, Utility and Power Infrastructure, and Process and Industrial Facilities. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance, financial guidance, sustained profitable growth and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including the successful implementation of the Company's business improvement plan and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release, except as required by law.

Investors should note that the Company announces material financial information in SEC filings, press releases, presentations and public conference calls. Based on guidance from the SEC, the Company may use the Investors section of its website (www.matrixservicecompany.com) to communicate with investors, and the Company intends to post presentations there, among other things. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. The information on the Company’s website is not part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick Roberts

Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8249

Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.com