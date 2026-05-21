Realize Medical Appoints Entrepreneur and Investor Tom Kaneb to Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realize Medical, a global leader in immersive medical imaging and virtual reality solutions for surgical planning and medical collaboration, today announced the appointment of Tom Kaneb to its Board of Directors.

A seasoned entrepreneur, executive, and investor, Kaneb brings more than 50 years of experience building, scaling, and investing in high-growth companies across technology, industrial, healthcare, and private equity sectors. His strategic leadership and operational expertise will support Realize Medical as the company continues expanding its global presence in immersive medical visualization and virtual reality procedural planning.

“Medical imaging is beginning to move from 2D to 3D and Realize is at the leading edge of this transformation,” said Tom Kaneb. “As Realize refines Elucis to fit into surgical workflows, 3D imaging will become the gold standard. This thesis is what attracted me to Realize - the amazing quality of the founders cemented the deal.”

Kaneb holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Queen’s University and an MBA from Harvard University. He previously served as President of Universal Terminals Inc., where he grew the family business into Ontario’s largest independent distributor of heating oil and industrial fuels, generating more than $80 million in revenue prior to its successful sale.

Throughout his career, Kaneb has founded and co-founded multiple companies and has been a founding investor in more than 15 ventures. He has played a key role in scaling organizations including SigmaPoint Technologies, Lorama Inc., and MindCore. His investment leadership spans private equity and venture capital through firms including Palos Capital, Miralta Capital, Avrio Capital, and Stormont Partners.

“Tom brings a combination of operating experience and investment instinct that's genuinely hard to find,” said Daniel La Russa, Co-Founder and COO of Realize Medical. “He recognized early that 3D imaging is going to become the clinical standard, and that's the bet we've been building Elucis around. Having an investor who understands that and who has backed so many companies through this kind of market transition is a real asset for us.”

Kaneb’s appointment reflects Realize Medical’s continued focus on strengthening its leadership team with experienced innovators and strategic advisors as demand grows for advanced visualization technologies across all medical specialties.

Realize Medical’s Elucis platform transforms traditional medical imaging into fully immersive, patient-specific 3D experiences, enabling physicians and healthcare teams to better visualize anatomy, collaborate remotely, and improve surgical planning across multiple specialties including cardiology, surgical oncology, orthopedics, and gynecology.

About Realize Medical

Realize Medical is a Canadian medical technology company specializing in immersive virtual reality solutions for medical imaging and surgical planning. Its flagship platform, Elucis, converts standard medical imaging into interactive 3D models in a virtual reality environment that enhances clinician understanding, collaboration, and patient care. Realize Medical works with leading hospitals, researchers, and healthcare innovators around the world to advance the future of precision medicine.

Media Contact:

Melissa Kois

Marketing Lead, Realize Medical

melissa@realizemed.com

647-962-9057