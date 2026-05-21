Command Alkon Appoints Davis Jackson to Drive Next Phase of Global Revenue Growth

HILLIARD, Ohio, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry, announces the recent appointment of Davis Jackson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Jackson leads the company’s global revenue strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, and revenue operations to drive continued growth and customer value.

Jackson brings decades of leadership experience in commercial strategy and global operations. He joins Command Alkon following his tenure as Chief Commercial Officer at Caseware, where he led go-to-market strategy and customer experience across international markets. Prior to that, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Virgin Pulse, driving significant commercial growth and customer expansion.

“Davis brings deep experience leading global commercial organizations and building strong customer-focused cultures,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer of Command Alkon. “His track record of aligning strategy, customer engagement, and operational execution will be an important asset as we continue building on the strong foundation and momentum of our business. We are excited to welcome Davis to the team as we continue strengthening customer partnerships and supporting our customers around the world.”

Before his roles at Caseware and Virgin Pulse, Jackson served as CEO of FlexTecs – Flexible Technology Solutions, where he led the company through a period of rapid scaling and commercial expansion. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at PRG-Schultz (PRGX) as SVP of Sales and Client Development.

“I’m excited to join Command Alkon at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Jackson. “As the company celebrates 50 years of innovation and leadership in the heavy building materials industry, it’s clear that its legacy is built on a deep commitment to customers and continuous advancement. I look forward to building on that strong foundation, expanding our global reach, strengthening customer partnerships, and driving the next phase of growth and innovation.”

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com