5,000 Swedes sign on to protect the Swedish success story

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The campaign Den Svenska Succén has today passed 5,000 signatures from Swedes calling for snus and white snus to be protected as a cornerstone of Sweden's public health policy.

The milestone marks growing public support for defending the way that has given Sweden the lowest smoking rate in Europe. Thanks to snus and white snus, fewer than five percent of Swedes smoke today, well below the EU average and already under the WHO threshold for a smoke-free society.

"These are 5,000 voices saying that evidence must come before ideology when we shape tomorrow's tobacco and nicotine policy," said Carissa During, supporter of Den Svenska Succén. "Sweden has shown the world that access to less harmful alternatives saves lives. That success is worth protecting."

The campaign is directed at Swedish citizens and policymakers ahead of upcoming regulations that risk restricting access to snus. Signatories are calling for evidence-based policy that recognises harm reduction as a legitimate public health tool.

Sign at: densvenskasuccen.org

For more information, contact: info@densvenskasuccen.org

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Den Svenska Succén is a campaign (densvenskasuccen.org) that brings together consumers and supporters who want to highlight Sweden’s success in reducing smoking and encourage evidence-based policymaking.

The campaign is supported by Considerate Pouchers and the Consumer Choice Center.