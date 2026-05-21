The Internet System That Survives Hurricanes, Wildfires, and Wars. Tech Expert Reveals What’s Coming

Baltimore, MD, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a hurricane knocks out power, when wildfires burn through cell towers, when war destroys local infrastructure, the internet usually goes with it. James Altucher believes that may finally be changing.

In a new free presentation , the Wall Street Journal best-selling author and venture capitalist explains why he believes one satellite network is quietly becoming the backup communication system the modern world will eventually depend on.

The Hidden Weakness in Our Daily Lives

Altucher’s presentation starts with a basic fact most people don’t think about. Almost everything in modern life runs through the internet. Banking. Payments. Hospitals. Emergency response. Logistics. Air traffic. All of it depends on a fragile network of towers, cables, and physical infrastructure.

When that infrastructure breaks, everything connected to it stops.

A Network Already Tested in the Worst Conditions

According to the presentation , a satellite network is now being used in places where almost nothing else works. It has been deployed during natural disasters, in remote rural areas, in active war zones, and on ships and aircraft far from any traditional infrastructure.

Altucher says that real-world track record is exactly what makes the technology so important. Most communications systems are only tested in normal conditions. This one is being tested in the worst.

As Altucher describes it in the presentation: “It’s being used in war zones and natural disasters, when all other access to internet service have been cut off.”

He adds that with this technology, “no more unsightly cell towers will be required around your neighborhood.”

Why Altucher Is Releasing the Presentation Now

Altucher says crises around the world are happening more often, not less. Climate-driven disasters, infrastructure failures, and geopolitical instability are all rising. He believes a communications system that works when everything else fails is no longer a luxury.

That, he says, is exactly why this story matters today and not five years from now.

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a longtime angel investor and Wall Street Journal best-selling author who has personally invested in early-stage technology companies before they went public. He has been featured on CNBC, in The Wall Street Journal, and across major financial media as one of the most recognized names in early-stage investing. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.