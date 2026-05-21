Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) and Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC Announce Additional Regulatory Milestone for Lyndon Renewable Energy 

IRVINE, CA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (“CETY” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CETY), together with Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC (“VRG”), today announced another milestone in the ongoing regulatory review process for the proposed 2.2 MW Lyndon Renewable Gas Project in Lyndon, Vermont.

On May 15, 2026, the Vermont Department of Public Service submitted prefiled testimony in support of the Project’s compliance with the “Orderly Development of the Region” criteria under 30 V.S.A. §248(b)(1). The testimony concluded that the Project “will not unduly interfere with the orderly development of the region” and further noted that regional and municipal planning documents support the type of industrial and renewable energy development that the Project will provide. The testimony highlighted that:

the Project area does not contain identified land conservation conflicts,

no regional development limitations were identified,

the facility is to be sited in a permitted industrial park,

and the Project is aligned with the Northeast Kingdom Regional Plan and local planning objectives.

“The Vermont Department of Public Services testimony is another key step forward for the VRG renewable energy platform, following the permitting, engineering, environmental review, and regional coordination that has taken place throughout the project development and permitting process” said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY.

Mr. Mahdi noted that the Project has continued to progress through environmental and regulatory review, including prior permitting milestones involving the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

The Lyndon Project will utilize CETY’s High Temperature Ablative Pyrolysis (“HTAP”) and zero emission waste heat to power platform to convert biomass feedstock into renewable syngas, renewable power, and biochar products while supporting regional renewable energy and waste-diversion initiatives.

CETY anticipates that the VRG project can be a foundational step toward broader waste-diversion and waste-to-energy infrastructure strategies focused on low-value, underutilized biomass feedstocks. This includes forestry residue, agricultural waste, and municipal green waste streams that are often not suited for traditional anaerobic digestion facilities. The Company believes these solutions could also support distributed renewable power generation applications in rural communities and future data center infrastructure requirements.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. CETY also holds a minority ownership interest in, and is affiliated with Vermont renewable Gas LLC. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

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About Vermont Renewable Gas

Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC is a developer of renewable energy infrastructure focused on converting underutilized organic resources into sustainable power solutions. The Company is committed to advancing projects that meet stringent environmental standards while supporting local economies and energy resilience.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.