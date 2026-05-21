VEEKTOMX VT105 Portable Charger Brings Smarter Everyday Charging with Built-in Cables and AC Wall Plug

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers increasingly rely on smartphones, earbuds, tablets, and other portable electronics throughout the day, battery anxiety and charging inconvenience continue to grow. In response, VEEKTOMX is expanding its lineup of user-focused charging solutions with the VEEKTOMX VT105 Portable Charger, a compact 10000mAh power bank featuring built-in cables and an integrated AC wall plug.





Designed for modern mobile lifestyles, the VT105 focuses on simplifying the everyday charging experience. Unlike traditional portable chargers that often require users to carry additional cables and charging adapters, the VT105 integrates charging cables directly into the device while also allowing the power bank itself to recharge from a wall outlet without a separate charging brick.

The integrated design helps reduce cable clutter and improves portability for commuting, travel, work, and daily use. Users can conveniently charge multiple devices without carrying extra accessories, while the built-in AC wall plug makes it easier to recharge the power bank at home, in offices, hotels, airports, or cafés.





As demand grows for the best power bank, fast charging power bank, and portable charger with built-in cables and AC wall plug, VEEKTOMX believes convenience and portability have become just as important as battery capacity.

While many large-capacity 20,000mAh power banks can feel bulky and inconvenient for daily carry, the VT105’s 10000mAh capacity is designed to provide a more practical balance between power and portability. The slim, lightweight, and airline-friendly design allows users to comfortably carry the charger throughout the day while still supporting regular smartphone and multi-device charging needs.





“The goal behind the VT105 is to make portable charging simpler and more practical for everyday life,” the company stated. “Consumers don’t just want larger batteries anymore — they want charging solutions that are easier to carry and easier to use.”

Beyond the VT105 product itself, VEEKTOMX continues building its brand around innovation, quality, and lifestyle-focused design. According to the company, VEEKTOMX combines technology with modern lifestyles to create stylish, multifunctional, and portable charging products for home, work, and travel.





The company also states that each VEEKTOMX power bank undergoes extensive reliability testing before reaching consumers, including:

84 product tests over 35 days

49 battery tests

9 mainboard tests

26 assembly tests





VEEKTOMX reports that its products are currently trusted by more than one million users worldwide.

As integrated charging solutions continue gaining popularity, the VEEKTOMX VT105 reflects a growing shift toward portable chargers designed not only for emergency backup power, but also for practical, everyday convenience.

For more information, visit VEEKTOMX Official Website.

Media Contact

VEEKTOMX

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: veektomx@veektomx.com

Website: www.veektomx.com

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