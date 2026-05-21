One of the Most Exciting Music Travel Experiences of 2027: Tributes to Rock ’n’ Roll Legends and the Newest Hall of Fame Inductee Tim McGraw, Vegas McGraw Headlines the “I Like It I Love It Concert Cruise”

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “I Like It I Love It Concert Cruise” is where country music energy and rock ’n’ roll nostalgia meet Caribbean luxury—when the seven-night voyage sails April 10, 2027, aboard the ultra-modern Celebrity Apex, headlined by Vegas McGraw starring Adam D. Tucker.

The seven-night Eastern Caribbean voyage departs from Port Canaveral, Florida, with stops in Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Kitts, and will feature two exclusive performances. The Vegas McGraw Show delivers the biggest hits of Tim McGraw. The Million Dollar McGraw Show goes beyond a traditional tribute performance, bringing a spectacular celebration of American music. Alongside the Tim McGraw hits fans know and love, the show features exciting tributes to legendary icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Tucker has become one of the most talked-about tribute performers in the entertainment world. He has performed for audiences in 47 U.S. states as well as Australia, Mexico, and Canada, blending arena-style country energy with a Las Vegas caliber stage production. National audiences took notice when Tucker won Season 1, Episode 3 of the television competition series Clash of the Cover Bands produced by Jimmy Fallon—cementing his reputation as one of the most dynamic tribute artists working today.

Tucker has shared stages with some of the biggest names in modern country music, performing as an opening act for superstars including Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, and many others. Guests sailing aboard the Celebrity Apex, one of the most innovative ships at sea, will enjoy world-class dining, rooftop sunsets, tropical island adventures, premium entertainment venues, and exclusive fan events throughout the week. Cruise packages also include Wi-Fi and drink packages, creating an all-inclusive music getaway designed for fans who want the ultimate concert experience. The cruise is presented in partnership with Cruise Planners.

Cruise Details

Departure Date: April 10, 2027

Duration: 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise Ship: Celebrity Apex – Celebrity Cruises

Ports of Call: Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts Departure Port: Port Canaveral, Florida

Cruise packages are available now. Book exclusively through Matthew Gordon & Marji Beam of Cruise Planners.

Matthew Gordon

(717) 856-2646 matthew.gordon@cruiseplanners.com

Marji Beam

(727) 455-4255 marji.beam@cruiseplanners.com

More information: www.ventureoutvacation.com

Adam D. Tucker is the star of the internationally acclaimed Vegas McGraw production, widely recognized as one of the premier tribute shows in America.

“For Interviews" Email: vegasmcgraw@gmail.com / visit: www.vegasmcgraw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/027842d1-5d80-4b53-a9a6-e111d9d634c6