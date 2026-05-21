The Benchmark Company Announces Inaugural Quantum Computing Summit

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (“Stone X”; NASDAQ: SNEX), is pleased to announce the inaugural Benchmark-StoneX Quantum Computing Summit, a two-day, in-person event on Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17, 2026, hosted across IonQ’s Quantum Computing Labs in College Park, Maryland, and The Westin Georgetown in Washington, D.C. This exclusive event will connect 19 leading public and private companies from the quantum computing industry with Benchmark and StoneX’s global network of institutional investors.

The summit offers investors a rare opportunity to engage with the full quantum ecosystem, spanning public companies and private innovators, hardware and software, as well as near-term commercial applications through long-horizon platform plays.

Day 1 (June 16) features an exclusive site visit to IonQ’s Quantum Computing Labs, including a behind-the-scenes lab tour and keynote presentations from IonQ’s CFO and COO Inder Singh and SVP, Federal Technical Lead, Dr. Rick Muller.

Day 2 (June 17) hosts a full day of company presentations, expert panels, keynote remarks from IBM’s VP of Quantum Adoption & Business Development, Scott Crowder and pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings between investors and management teams.

“We are proud to bring together the most comprehensive gathering of quantum computing companies and institutional investors assembled in a single event. Quantum computing is at an inflection point, and the Benchmark-StoneX Quantum Computing Summit is designed to give investors the access, context, and relationships they need to engage with this sector at the highest level,” said Richard Messina, President, Benchmark, a StoneX company.

With a strong presence in the technology vertical for over 30 years, Benchmark has delivered creative solutions across every major technology wave—most recently AI, SaaS/cloud computing, and crypto/digital assets. Quantum computing represents the next closely aligned, generational shift.

Estimated revenue from quantum vendors on a combined basis has eclipsed $1B in 2025, a significant milestone, and the market opportunity in quantum over the next 10-20 years is expected to exceed $150B, with over $1 trillion in economic value created across various industries.**

The event supports private and public companies across six categories of quantum: hardware systems, applications software, sensing and circuits, security and networking, enabling technologies, and quantum AI/cloud services—providing participants with the opportunity to showcase their technological differentiation and funding needs, discuss their roadmaps to quantum advantage and solutions that protect against Q-Day risks, while simultaneously giving them the ability to network with other high-profile quantum/AI industry experts, early-stage VCs, SPAC founders, and crossover and public equity investment fund managers.

“Over the past five years, the quantum computing sector has demonstrated steady progress, reaching an inflection point in 2025 with valuations skyrocketing on both the public and private side, as the gap to quantum advantage has begun to narrow with the advent of AI. We believe that AI is not only the enabler but an integral part of the race to commercialize quantum computing where it begins to overtake classical computing for certain workloads. Equally, quantum processing units (QPUs) may help mitigate AI data center compute- and power- consumption issues where a QPU sits alongside CPUs and GPUs, orchestrating various workloads between them. In essence, we believe quantum and AI are the two sides of the same coin,” said Dmitry Netis, Managing Director and Co-Head of Technology M&A Advisory & Investment Banking, Benchmark.

See Dmitry Netis discuss quantum computing investment trends, quantum advantage, and accelerating M&A activity shaping the sector here: Quantum Computing Gains Momentum as M&A Activity Signals New Phase.

For additional insights and a curated proprietary database of over 125 quantum vendors, please refer to Benchmark-StoneX’s research on this issue: https://www.stonex.com/en/lp/entering-the-quantum-age/

What:

Benchmark-StoneX Quantum Computing Summit

Where and When:

Day 1 – Tuesday, June 16, 2026

IonQ Quantum Computing Labs

Check-in: 1:30 PM

Lab Tour: 3:30 PM

Welcome Reception: 5:00 PM

Day 2 – Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The Westin Georgetown

Event time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Keynote address: 8:30 AM by Scott Crowder, Vice President of IBM Quantum Adoption and Business Development



Participating Companies include: Aliro Quantum Technologies (Private), Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ), EeroQ Corp. (Private), Horizon Quantum (Private), IBM (IBM), IonQ Inc. (IONQ), IQM Quantum Computers (Private), Kipu Quantum (Private), MagiQ Technologies (Private), Orange Quantum Systems (Private), Oxford Quantum Circuits (Private), Pasqal (Private), Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), Quantum Machines (Private), Quantum Motion Technologies Inc.(Private), QuSecure (Private), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), SandboxAQ (Private), Universal Quantum (Private), Zapata Quantum Inc. (ZPTA)

To register, please use this link or contact your Benchmark or StoneX representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

SNEX-G

Member FINRA/SIPC

** Source: Entering the Quantum Age: The Next Technological Revolution by StoneX and TMT Market Insights, March 2026.