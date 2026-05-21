Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) told investors in its Q3 2025 report to expect full-year diluted EPS of $1.80 to $1.90. That guidance was built on accounting methodology later found to contain significant errors -- and actual results remain clouded. Shares dropped 18.25% on February 6, 2026, after the company disclosed a delay of those results “due to an error” resulting in a $77 million cost understatement. Shares fell a further 12.52% on May 12, 2026 when Hub Group disclosed Q1 results would be further delayed and additional restatements for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 would be required. Shareholders who lost money on HUBG are encouraged to submit their information for a free case evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On October 30, 2024, CFO Kevin W. Beth guided investors to a specific adjusted EPS range of $1.85 to $1.95 for the full year. Throughout 2024 and 2025, management continued to reference its “strong balance sheet” and “disciplined financial management.” Yet these forward-looking statements disclosed failed to disclose significant cost understatements throughout the company’s financial reports

Across eleven consecutive earnings calls from Q2 2023 through Q4 2025, no executive disclosed internal-control weaknesses, pending accounting reviews, or restatement risk. The Audit Committee later confirmed that material misstatements and weak internal controls existed during those periods. The gap between the guidance investors received and the financial reality underneath it became visible only after the Company disclosed the need for restatements of the pertinent periods.

If you purchased Hub Group shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Investigation

Q: How much did HUBG stock drop? A: Shares initially fell approximately 18.25% on February 6, 2026, after the company first disclosed significant accounting errors requiring a three-quarter restatement alongside the late annual filing notice. Shares fell a further 12.52% on May 12, 2026, following a further late quarterly filing notification for Q1 2026 alongside the company’s updated disclosure now requiring a multi-year restatement. Investors who purchased shares at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial results, EPS guidance, balance sheet metrics, and the effectiveness of its internal controls across multiple reporting periods from 2023 through 2025.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. If the investigation proceeds to legal action, courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent affected investors. Contact Levi & Korsinsky to evaluate your situation.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought HUBG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171