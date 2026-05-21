Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders who held Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock lost approximately 19% of their investment value when shares plunged after the Company reported Q1 2026 earnings that fell short of consensus estimates and cut its forward guidance. Those who suffered losses on their UPWK investment are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Upwork Inc. had guided investors to expect 6%-8% full-year 2026 revenue growth during its Q4 2025 earnings call on February 9, 2026. CEO Hayden Brown told investors the Company would accelerate growth in 2026. When Q1 2026 results were released, revenue came in below the consensus estimate, and management reduced its outlook -- triggering the 19% single-session decline.

The magnitude of the market reaction reflected the gap between management's prior projections and the actual reported figures. Analysts responded by cutting price targets on UPWK. The stock had been trading at levels that reflected the Company's stated growth trajectory; the earnings miss and guidance reduction repriced UPWK sharply lower in a single day.

Upwork Inc. investors who purchased shares and experienced losses may click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPWK Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the UPWK investigation? A: Investors who purchased UPWK stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did UPWK stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 19% after the Company reported Q1 2026 earnings below consensus estimates and reduced its full-year guidance. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Upwork Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue growth trajectory and forward guidance. When Q1 2026 results were reported, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do UPWK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my UPWK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UPWK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. The overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171