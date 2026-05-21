Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Azenta, Inc. (AZTA)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) suffered significant losses after the Company disclosed a $149 million goodwill impairment in its Q2 FY 2026 results on May 5, 2026, alongside a $160.8 million net loss and a substantial reduction in its full-year outlook. Shareholders who lost money on their Azenta investment are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q1 2026 earnings call on February 4, 2026, CEO John Marotta told investors: "We are entering the year well positioned for continued success... I am confident in the path we are taking." On the same call, management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of 3%-5% organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points. CFO Laurence Flynn stated: "We remain confident that the strategic priorities outlined at Investor Day provide a clear roadmap to drive sustainable, profitable growth."

Three months later, on May 5, 2026, Azenta reported a $149 million goodwill impairment tied to its Multiomics segment, a $160.8 million net loss for the quarter, and reduced its FY 2026 revenue and margin guidance. The February 4 reaffirmation of full-year targets did not reference the goodwill impairment risk that was later reported in May.

If you purchased Azenta shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZTA Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the AZTA investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased AZTA securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Azenta made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 guidance, including the reaffirmation of 3%-5% organic revenue growth and approximately 300 basis points of margin expansion, while a $149 million goodwill impairment was pending. When the impairment and guidance reduction were disclosed, the stock declined significantly.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZTA investigation? A: Investors who purchased AZTA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AZTA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my AZTA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZTA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171