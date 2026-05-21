Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who held ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) shares lost roughly 33% of their value after the company disclosed a significant downward revision to its FY 2026 income guidance, cutting its outlook to $437-$447 million from a prior range of $456-$466 million. Shareholders who lost money on their GTM investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The guidance reduction was disclosed alongside ZoomInfo's Q1 2026 earnings release. During the prior Q4 2025 earnings call on February 9, 2026, CFO Graham O'Brien attested management was “more confident in the foundation of the business [this year] and [their] guidance reflects that.” He further attesting they were “having a lot more success with customers not downselling out of [the] $100,000 cohort.” Yet, when highlighting Q1’s guidance reduction, CFO O’Brien noted that “customers in [the] software vertical experienced elevated rates of downsell and churn relative to the improving trends we had seen in 2025.” The stock fell approximately 33% following the revised guidance disclosure.

If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Investigation

Q: What is the GTM securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the company's revenue outlook and guidance trajectory. Shares fell approximately 33% after the revised guidance was disclosed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the GTM investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased GTM securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GTM investigation? A: Investors who purchased GTM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GTM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171