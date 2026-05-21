HII to Participate in Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. A conversation with HII President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kastner will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.hii.com.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:



Brooke Hart (Media)

brooke.hart@hii.com

202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)

christie.thomas@hii-co.com

757-380-2104