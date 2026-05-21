EZLynx Receives Gold Stevie Award® in the 2026 American Business Awards®

Lewisville, TX, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that the EZLynx Management System has been honored with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Insurance Solution category at the 24th annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"EZLynx delivers a comprehensive, cloud-based insurance platform that unifies agency management, sales, servicing, and accounting into a single, highly automated ecosystem," one American Business Awards® judge noted. "It’s embedded AI capabilities and data-driven workflows significantly enhance productivity, client engagement, and revenue growth, setting a strong benchmark for innovation and performance in independent insurance agencies."

"Receiving a Gold Stevie® Award is both an honor and a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day to serve independent agents," said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx. “At EZLynx, we are dedicated to building a platform that helps independent agents spend less time on administrative tasks and more time on the personal, human connections that keep their business growing."

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.