Cytora Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2026 American Business Awards® for Advancing AI in Commercial Insurance

London, UK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytora today announced it has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the ‘Best Use of AI in Business Transformation’ category at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®. The award recognises Cytora’s leadership in applying advanced AI to transform core commercial insurance processes and deliver measurable business impact.

The American Business Awards are the USA’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Cytora’s award underscores the growing importance of AI-driven transformation in complex, data-intensive industries such as insurance.

Judges praised Cytora’s AI-led approach to transforming commercial insurance workflows, particularly its agentic, end-to-end risk digitization platform. One judge noted that “where many AI implementations have struggled to find business value, Cytora’s approach to record mastering and enrichment serves as inspiration for AI-driven delivery of business value.” Others highlighted the platform’s ability to significantly reduce processing times - from days to hours - while increasing submission throughput and accelerating decision-making cycles.

Cytora’s solution was also recognized for its enterprise readiness, with judges commending its emphasis on explainable AI, governance standards, and user-friendly configuration, and noting the platform’s scalability and adoption across global insurers as evidence of its tangible business value and competitive impact.

This recognition is a reflection of Cytora’s continued product innovation, including the recent launch of Cytora Autopilot, a major new agentic AI capability that enables underwriting and claims workflows to run autonomously from submission through to decision. Autopilot connects fragmented risk data across emails, documents, and other inputs to create a continuous, self-executing workflow, significantly reducing manual effort and enabling insurers to shift from process execution to supervision. By automating end-to-end workflows and delivering a unified, real-time view of risk, Autopilot represents a significant step forward in operational efficiency, decision quality, and scalability for insurers.

Richard Hartley, CEO and co-founder of Cytora, said: “We are delighted to be recognized by the American Business Awards for our work in transforming commercial insurance through AI. This award reflects our commitment to delivering practical, measurable outcomes for insurers, enabling faster decisions, greater efficiency, and smarter risk selection through AI-native technology. As insurers face increasing pressure to improve efficiency and responsiveness, Cytora remains focused on delivering solutions that drive both operational excellence and strategic advantage.”

About Cytora

Cytora is the pioneer of agentic AI applied to commercial insurance workflows to digitize and automate risk workflows at unparalleled levels of performance, configurability and scalability across the enterprise. With Cytora, commercial insurers uplift their premiums, improve control over risk selection and transform service to brokers and clients.