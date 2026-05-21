Carahsoft Canada Inc. and Partners Showcase Defense and Security Solutions at CANSEC 2026 in Ottawa, Canada, May 27–28

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Canada Inc, The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider, will be joined by more than 10 of its technology partners at CANSEC 2026, Canada's leading defense, security & emerging technology event. Hosted by the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries (CADSI), the event will take place May 27-28 at the EY Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, convening first responders, law enforcement, border and security agencies, special operations units, industry and academia to explore and showcase advanced technologies supporting land, naval, aerospace and joint military operations.

LEARN:

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with senior military officials, Government leaders and global defense and security stakeholders shaping mission priorities and procurement strategies across the Canadian Public Sector. The event will showcase advanced technologies supporting Canada’s defense and security ecosystem across land, naval, aerospace and joint military operations, while offering insight into emerging security challenges and evolving national defense initiatives. Participants can engage with industry partners, resellers and integrators to strengthen collaboration, support Canadian Government missions and expand their presence within Canada’s defense and security market. They can also connect with international delegations to explore new opportunities for growth.

The event will feature more than 300,000 square feet of exhibitor space, 300 exhibiting companies, more than 3,300 meeting participants, 40+ MPs, Senators and Cabinet Ministers, and 60+ international delegations.

ATTEND:

Wednesday - Thursday, May 27-28, 2026

EY Centre

4899 Uplands Dr.

Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft Canada Inc. and a variety of its solution partners will exhibit at CANSEC 2026. Stop by the Carahsoft Canada Inc. booth (#2333) and visit its partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Canada Inc. partners attending:

Appian (#2122)

BlackBerry (#2311)

Cisco (#2009)

Cohere (#2203)

Dell Technologies (#2113)

Hitachi Vantara (#2032)

Keysight Technologies (#610) Microsoft (#515)

Nokia (#2219)

Oracle (#2337)

SAP (#2323)

ServiceNow (#2034)

Thales (#1701)

Zscaler (#2018)

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT CANADA INC.

Following the first day of the exhibit, Carahsoft Canada Inc. will host a networking reception from 7–9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Playback Ottawa, offering attendees an evening of food, drinks, games and networking.

Playback Ottawa

1860 Bank St.

Ottawa, ON K1V 7Z8

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

To learn more about CANSEC and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft Canada Inc.’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s CANSEC 2026 Event page, or reach out to Alexander Keiningham at (703) 581-6632.

About Carahsoft Canada Inc.

Carahsoft Canada Inc. is The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Canadian Government ministries and departments as well as Healthcare, Education, and Commercial organizations. As a leading IT distributor for Canada, Carahsoft holds several procurement vehicles including various SLSAs, GC Cloud Method of Supply, CSPV, Ontario VORs, Alberta SAs and has partnered with more than 200+ reseller partners to meet the technology needs of Federal, Provincial, Municipal, Crown Corporations and non-government customers across Canada. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.ca.

Contact

Mary Lange

Toll # (888)-662-2724

PR@carahsoft.com