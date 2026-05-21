Rate Insurance: Home Insurance Costs Have Surged Since 2019, but New Data Signals a Turning Point

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of relentless premium increases, homeowners may finally have a window to reassess their coverage and take better control of their costs. That’s a key finding from the 2026 Home Insurance Trends Report, released today by Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the nation’s fastest-growing personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers. Now in its third year, the report finds that home insurance premiums have surged 107.6% nationally since 2019 — but 2025 marked the first meaningful slowdown, with premiums rising 9.16% last year compared to increases of nearly 20% in both 2023 and 2024.

This year’s report draws on more than 265,000 home insurance policy records across all 50 states, plus full claims data going back to 2018, Rate Insurance’s most complete dataset yet. It also tracks deductible trends from 2018 through 2025, showing how both insurers and homeowners have adjusted as prices have stayed volatile.

Cost increases still vary widely by state. Maine (+21.4%), Nebraska (+19.6%) and Rhode Island (+18.1%) saw the biggest premium jumps in the past year. Florida (+4.4%) and Iowa (+1.6%) saw far smaller increases than in recent years. The report also covers how homeowners are changing their deductible strategies, shifts in claims patterns and how insurers are responding to manage risk.

“After several years of sharp increases, we’re starting to see early signs that the market is stabilizing,” said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. “Premiums are still elevated, but this shift gives homeowners a window to reassess their coverage, make informed adjustments and take a more proactive approach to managing long-term costs and their overall financial well-being.”

The full 2026 Home Insurance Trends Report is available to download here: https://insurance.rate.com/2026-market-report-download/

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states, offering personal, commercial, specialty and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, it is owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate (Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York), the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S., and was named the 2023 Agent for the Future Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.