Zangmeister Cancer Center Becomes Affiliate of Ohio State University’s James Cancer Network, Expanding Access to Exceptional Community-Based Cancer Care Across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zangmeister Cancer Center, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is now an affiliate of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) through The James Cancer Network. The affiliation expands access to exceptional cancer care across central Ohio, strengthening community-based oncology services while increasing access to academic expertise and advanced therapies.





Rooted in a shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality cancer care, the affiliation enhances local access to academic excellence by connecting community-based care with the subspecialized expertise of one of the nation’s leading comprehensive cancer centers.

Together, Zangmeister Cancer Center and The James Cancer Network are advancing community oncology care by:

Expanding timely access to leading-edge treatments

Providing access to more than 500 clinical trials

Providing expert oncology and hematology care

Increasing availability of advanced and targeted therapies

“Stronger collaboration between community oncology and academic medicine benefits the entire community,” said W. Kimryn Rathmell, MD, PhD, director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and CEO of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. “This affiliation expands access to clinical trials and the most advanced therapies. By working together, we ensure patients receive timely, high-quality cancer care.”

“We are excited to offer our patients expanded options for cancer treatment,” said Jeanna Knoble, MD, medical oncologist and Zangmeister managing partner. “Being an affiliate of The James Cancer Network allows us to extend specialized treatment pathways when needed, including access to clinical trials, CAR T-cell therapy, stem cell transplant evaluation and other highly specialized services. As part of The James Cancer Network, we are further strengthening our ability to serve patients where they are. We remain committed to growing our long-term relationships with referring providers in the community while creating a direct path to the specialty services available through a world-class academic center when specific patients need it. This next step allows us to build on our relationships with community colleagues while expanding access to advanced care options and maintaining strong connections to local care teams. It reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality care rooted in the community with access to academic excellence.”

The OSUCCC – James is one of the country’s NCI-funded phase I/II clinical trial centers, so patients have access to the most innovative cancer therapies available in a clinical trial setting.

“We are proud to collaborate with OSUCCC – James,” said Steven Swart, executive vice president of practice operations at American Oncology Network. “This affiliation reflects our commitment to expanding access to innovative, evidence-based cancer care and ensuring patients across central Ohio benefit from both community-based care and academic expertise.”

As central Ohio’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the OSUCCC – James serves as a hub within a broader network of care delivery. Through eight James Cancer Network affiliates across the state, patients gain expanded access to clinical trials, subspeciality expertise and advanced treatments, including CAR T-cell therapy, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy and proton therapy at the OSUCCC – James.

In addition to clinical collaboration, the affiliation will support coordinated community outreach efforts and expanded medical education opportunities for physicians and care teams, further strengthening cancer care delivery across the region.

To learn more visit ZangCenter.com/JCN or call 614-347-4939.

Media Contacts

Karen Sawyer | AON and Zangmeister Cancer Center

Karen.Sawyer@aoncology.com | 541-221-1472

Amanda Harper | OSUCCC – James

Amanda.Harper2@osumc.edu | 614-685-5420

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fe4c56b-ab29-42a5-828f-6d4a488b67b8