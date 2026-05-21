Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable June 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at May 29, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $29.20 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.05 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $41.25.

Dividend 15 invests primarily in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.05833 Record Date: May 29, 2026 Payable Date: June 10, 2026







