GGWP Expands Beyond Gaming, Bringing Behavior-Based Trust and Safety to New Industries

Having moderated tens of billions of messages across more than 100 games, the company is bringing its behavior-based trust and safety platform to sectors facing rising regulatory pressure and AI-driven risk.

Backed by Founders and Executives from Top Tech Companies Like PayPal, YouTube, Twitch, and Discord, GGWP builds out enterprise-grade infrastructure - spanning compliance, reliability, and analytics to support publishers operating at global scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GGWP , a content moderation platform designed to help companies build and grow healthy online communities, today announced its expansion into new verticals beyond gaming, including publishing, real money gaming, commerce, and advertising. GGWP brings together real-time moderation, behavioral context, enforcement workflows, and community intelligence in a unified platform built for high-volume digital communities where safety, compliance, brand risk, and user trust increasingly intersect. Having recently closed a Series A financing round of $15 million, the company is investing in building out enterprise-grade infrastructure - spanning compliance, reliability, and analytics - to support publishers operating at global scale.

Backed by founders and executives at top tech companies, including PayPal, YouTube, Twitch, and Discord, GGWP is continuing to focus on increasing its foothold in gaming, as well as industries where demand for more advanced trust and safety systems is accelerating. GGWP has supported major digital communities, including Fandom, with tools to help maintain safer, more brand-suitable environments at scale.

As digital platforms face increasing regulatory pressure and rising brand risk, trust and safety are becoming directly tied to revenue and user retention. At the same time, the growth of AI-generated content is increasing both the volume and complexity of user interactions, making reactive moderation harder to sustain.

“Gaming forced us to solve trust and safety in some of the most demanding real-time environments online,” said George Ng, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of GGWP. “Those same challenges are now showing up across other digital communities: more user-generated content, more AI-enabled abuse, more brand risk, and higher expectations from users. Our platform helps teams understand behavior over time, not just evaluate isolated pieces of content.”

GGWP has moderated tens of billions of messages across more than 100 games, giving the company early visibility into how user behavior evolves at scale. The company’s platform is built around multiple purpose-built systems optimized for different trust and safety decisions and combines:

Real-time analysis across text, voice, image, usernames, and reports , optimized for fast decisions in live environments.

, optimized for fast decisions in live environments. Behavioral context models that evaluate user history, reputation, and recent activity leading up to a specific moment.

that evaluate user history, reputation, and recent activity leading up to a specific moment. Long-window risk detection for complex harms that may not be visible in isolated content.

that may not be visible in isolated content. Automated enforcement and management workflows that help teams apply policy decisions consistently and escalate ambiguous or high-risk cases.

that help teams apply policy decisions consistently and escalate ambiguous or high-risk cases. Community intelligence that surfaces trends, feedback, and emerging risks from conversation patterns.



By bringing these capabilities together, GGWP helps platforms improve retention and engagement while reducing the operational burden of moderation. Its proactive approach shifts trust and safety from a reactive function to a driver of growth and community health. The platform is designed for privacy-conscious, compliance-sensitive environments where trust and safety decisions need to be reliable, explainable, and operationally scalable.

About GGWP

GGWP is a content moderation and community health platform that helps companies understand and manage user behavior over time. Built in live-service gaming, one of the most complex real-time environments, GGWP enables organizations to identify risk earlier, protect users, and create stronger, more sustainable communities. The company’s technology supports moderation, automation, and compliance across text, voice, usernames, Discord, and player reports. The company is backed by Headline Asia, Smilegate, Korea Investment Partners, Sony Innovation Fund, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Samsung Ventures, SK Telecom Ventures, BITKRAFT Ventures, Makers Fund, Griffin Gaming Partners, Riot Games, and other strategic investors. Learn more at www.ggwp.com .