Giga Energy Announces Angad Sandhu as Chief Technology Officer

Houston, TX, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Energy today announced that Angad Sandhu has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Sandhu brings experience from both Tesla and Google, where he helped lead large-scale manufacturing and data center infrastructure projects during a period of rapid growth in AI and cloud computing.

Angad Sandhu, Chief Technology Officer at Giga Energy

“We could not be more excited to have Angad on our team,” said Matt Lohstroh, CEO of Giga Energy. “Not just his experience, but his vision. He sees the future of AI infrastructure and development, he knows what we need to do to build it, and he sees Giga as the best place to make that happen.”

Before joining Giga Energy, Sandhu served as Director of Data Center Infrastructure at Google, where he worked on the expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure. Before Google, he spent five years at Tesla helping scale its Gigafactory engineering and manufacturing operations.

Sandhu said he joined Giga because the company is approaching AI data center development differently from the rest of the market.

Most data center and energy projects rely on long supply chains, disconnected contractors, and years-long construction timelines. Giga vertically integrates both manufacturing and development under one model, allowing projects to move faster and with fewer bottlenecks.

“I have experienced every frustration throughout the data center supply chain, and Giga Energy was the only company that started with manufacturing to solve the time-to-energization bottleneck,” said Sandhu. “There is nowhere else I’d rather be.”

At Giga Energy, Sandhu will help lead the company’s next phase of growth as it expands its AI infrastructure and data center capabilities. His focus will include scaling factory-built infrastructure systems designed to bring new power and compute capacity online faster than traditional construction methods.

The hire comes as demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate across the United States. Companies building AI products and cloud services are racing to secure power, land and data center capacity, while traditional infrastructure timelines continue to slow development.

About Giga Energy

Founded in 2019 by then Texas A&M undergraduate students Brent Whitehead and Matt Lohstroh, Giga Energy develops, manufactures, and deploys energy and data center infrastructure across the United States. What began as a hands-on effort to solve infrastructure challenges in Bitcoin mining has grown into a uniquely vertically integrated energy company focused on helping customers bring power and compute projects online faster. Today, Giga operates manufacturing facilities and development teams focused on accelerating the deployment of modern energy and AI infrastructure. For more information, visit www.gigaenergy.com.

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