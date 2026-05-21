Ivans Named Company of the Year for Third Straight Year at the 2026 American Business Awards®

Chicago, IL., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced that the company was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Company of the Year - Insurance - Large (Insurance - Large) category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"Ivans has successfully transformed from a legacy network into the insurance industry's essential data superhighway. Achieving 718% ACV growth for Ivans Insights and scaling Ivans Bookroll to 18 million policies demonstrates market dominance. Their 98% reduction in manual processing time provides a definitive benchmark for operational excellence in Insurtech," one American Business Award® judge noted.



“Earning Gold in this year's Stevie Awards is an incredible honor and a reflection of what our team delivers every day for the agents, carriers, and MGAs who rely on us,” said Michael Streit, president, Ivans. “With more than one million daily policy transactions flowing through our network, we're focused on turning that scale into smarter connectivity, richer insights, and workflows that create more profitable interactions between carriers and MGAs and their agency partners.”

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About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.