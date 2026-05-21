Ambarella Announces Inaugural Quarterly Briefing Call Targeting Non-Financial Industry Research Analysts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced the launch of its Industry Analyst Briefing Call, a new quarterly program designed to deepen engagement specifically with non-financial industry analysts whose coverage shapes how enterprise buyers, automotive OEMs, and ecosystem partners evaluate edge and physical AI silicon.

The inaugural session will be held on June 4, 2026 at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern, with Muneyb Minhazuddin, Customer Growth Officer, hosting the session. The briefing is expected to run approximately 45 minutes and will include a moderated question-and-answer segment.

Discussion topics are expected to include Ambarella's edge AI portfolio direction, end-market progression across automotive, edge infrastructure, IoT, physical security and robotics, and the maturing developer ecosystem anchored by the Cooper™ Developer Platform and the Ambarella Developer Zone.

Attendance is by invitation only. Industry research analysts interested in participating in this session can contact jmiller@ambarella.com from a corporate email address.

The Industry Analyst Briefing Call is intended as a recurring quarterly program. Subsequent sessions will be communicated through direct outreach.

About Ambarella

With an installed base of more than 42 million AI SoC units, Ambarella’s products are utilized in a wide variety of physical edge AI applications, spanning edge endpoint and edge infrastructure use cases including physical security, vehicle safety, telematics, autonomy, portable video, aerial drones, and other emerging robotic applications. Building on this footprint, Ambarella offers a full-stack edge AI platform, from highly optimized silicon and programmable software to AI agentic frameworks that coordinate perception, decision-making and control across devices. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) integrate proprietary and highly efficient perception and deep learning neural network AI accelerators, enabling electronic systems to become more productive with partial or complete levels of machine autonomy. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:

Jonathan Miller

Director, Marketing

408-365-4348

jmiller@ambarella.com