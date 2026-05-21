Applied Systems Honored with Four Stevie® Awards in 2026 American Business Awards®

Chicago, IL., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced it has earned multiple honors at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®. Applied was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Large-Sized Insurance category. Applied Epic earned a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Technology Solutions – Insurance category, and Applied Recon and Applied Book Builder each earned a Bronze Stevie® Award in the AI in Marketing & Sales category for their contributions to insurance technology and AI-driven innovation.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration across a wide range of categories. Applied's recognition spanning three distinct categories reflects the breadth of the company's innovation across the insurance agency management lifecycle.

Judges praised Applied's portfolio for addressing longstanding industry challenges with embedded, workflow-native AI. Applied Book Builder was called a "smart use of AI to solve a specific, costly industry problem," while Applied Recon was described as "a transformative use of AI in insurance operations" that converts "a traditionally manual back-office process into a strategic, data-driven function." Judges also recognized Applied Epic for "evolving from a system of record into an AI-augmented ecosystem" that "sets the industry standard for insurance agency management."

"We are honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards across multiple categories, and especially proud that Applied Recon and Applied Book Builder were highlighted for their use of AI to address genuine, costly challenges that agencies face every day," said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. "These awards reflect Team Applied's dedication to building solutions that do more than innovate for innovation's sake — they set a practical standard for how AI can be applied meaningfully in insurance."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.