Pindrop Brings Real-Time Fraud Intelligence to FICO Marketplace as AI Scams Surge

Pindrop® Protect joins FICO® Marketplace, adding advanced fraud detection and contact center defense for financial institutions

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pindrop, a global leader in deepfake and fraud detection, today announced a strategic partnership with FICO , a global analytics software leader, reflecting a broader industry shift toward integrated, AI-powered, real-time fraud intelligence. With fraudsters rapidly weaponizing AI and voice technologies to exploit contact centers, the financial services industry is under mounting pressure to modernize how risk is detected and managed in real time. Pindrop® Protect will now be available on FICO® Marketplace as a feature fraud intelligence solution, enabling organizations to embed real-time interaction risk scores directly into their fraud decisioning workflows without building new point-to-point integrations.

The contact center remains one of the most exploited entry points in financial services fraud. As predicted by Deloitte’s Center for Financial Services, Gen AI could enable fraud losses to reach US$40 billion in the United States by 2027. While banks invest heavily in digital identity verification, the phone channel has historically been the weakest link. Pindrop® Protect addresses this gap by analyzing every call from the moment it connects, across IVR self-service and live agent conversations, generating a dynamic risk score that reflects voice, device, metadata, behavioral signals and consortium intelligence in real time. Protect identified 57% more fraud than all other fraud controls combined, in one documented deployment with a major national bank, resulting in an estimated $3.5M in annual fraud loss savings.

Through FICO Marketplace, available directly within FICO® Platform, financial institutions can now access this fraud risk through consolidated APIs, including Interaction Risk, ANI Validation and Account Risk, establishing Pindrop Protect as a critical fraud intelligence source within the broader FICO ecosystem. FICO Platform will combine Pindrop Protect’s interaction risk scores with data from other complimentary sources enabling richer, multi-signal fraud assessments against account applications and high-risk transactions like wires, peer-to-peer transfer and card changes.

“Financial institutions face increasing fraud risk in the contact center, where traditional signals are often limited or invisible. By bringing Pindrop Protect to FICO Marketplace, we’re enabling organizations to incorporate fraud intelligence and detection from contact centers into their broader decisioning ecosystem, helping them detect threats earlier, act with greater confidence and strengthen security across the customer lifecycle.”

— Bucky Wallace, Chief Revenue Officer, Pindrop

The Intelligence Behind the Experience

Financial institutions using Pindrop® Protect receive a secure API key that allows FICO® Platform to access Pindrop Protect insights without requiring complicated system integrations.

When a customer calls the contact center, Pindrop Protect analyzes the interaction in real time. At the same time, during higher-risk activities such as opening a new account, applying for a mortgage or requesting a wire transfer, FICO Platform can check with Pindrop Protect to determine whether the phone number or device has been associated with suspicious behavior.

Together, this shared intelligence helps financial institutions:

Detects more potential fraud earlier, before transactions are approved, reducing losses while minimizing interruptions for legitimate customers.



Identify connections between risky phone activity and compromised accounts, improving fraud detection accuracy and reducing unnecessary friction for trusted users.



Streamline customer experiences by enabling smarter call routing, stronger authentication when needed and faster case management.



Reduce false positives reported to detect up to 15% more fraud compared to single-point solutions, improving security without sacrificing convenience.





“By integrating Pindrop’s fraud detection capabilities into FICO Marketplace, we’re expanding the breadth of signals available to our customers. This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver intelligent decisioning by combining diverse data sources into a unified framework that helps organizations mitigate fraud risk more effectively.”

– Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at FICO.

Proven Performance at Scale

Pindrop® Protect has demonstrated strong outcomes across large financial institutions, with an industry-leading fraud detection rate of 80% and under 0.5% false positives. Pindrop estimates that its solutions have helped customers prevent approximately $3.5B in cumulative fraud losses, based on confirmed fraud detected by Pindrop Protect since inception till Dec 2025 and industry standard average fraud loss per fraud event. The solution’s multi-signal approach, spanning voice biometrics, device intelligence, behavioral analysis and consortium data, makes it significantly harder to evade than single-factor fraud tools, including support for repeat attacker detection.

Availability and Access

Pindrop® Protect is now available on FICO® Marketplace. Financial institutions interested in leveraging Pindrop Protect through FICO® Platform should contact their FICO account representative. Optional add-ons including Pindrop Pulse® for deepfake and liveness detection and Fraud Assist for AI-driven case investigation are available to extend real-time detection into faster case resolution and continuous fraud operations improvement. To learn more about FICO Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.fico.com/pindrop-protect

About Pindrop

Pindrop provides the Real Human + Right Human™ Platform for the AI era. As AI-driven fraud and deepfakes erode trust in digital communication, Pindrop® solutions deliver continuous identity verification and deepfake detection across voice, video, and digital interactions in real time. Enterprises rely on Pindrop to secure billions of high-risk customer interactions each year, including some of the top 10 U.S. banks, leading insurers and healthcare providers. Powered by models trained on more than 5 billion real-world interactions and protected by 300+ patents, Pindrop restores trust while reducing fraud, lowering operational costs and improving customer experience. Recognized in 2026 as Time100’s Top 10 most influential software companies. Learn more at pindrop.com

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction, and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.. Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Pindrop is a registered trademark of Pindrop Security, Inc.