Impel Redefines Automotive Lead Management with AI-Generated Video Fully Integrated with Customizable AI Agents

New York, NY, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel, the global leader in AI solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the launch of its next-generation Sales AI solution that integrates automated AI video generation technology with fully configurable AI agents to deliver the most performant lead management capability available to dealers and OEMs. The new offering represents the first and only automotive sales solution to combine AI video generation capabilities with agentic AI, enabling retailers to consistently engage shoppers with hyper-personalized content and humanlike conversations at every touchpoint. The launch marks a transformative evolution of the company's AI Operating System (AIOS) — the industry's de facto enterprise standard for automotive AI — and addresses a truth dealers have long understood: shoppers who receive a personalized video introduction are 2x more likely to engage with the dealership and 30% more likely to close than those who receive a text-only response. AI engagement without rich, high-quality content cannot consistently win the customer.

Automated 1:1 video responses with VinVision AI

Dealers have long known that a personalized lead response that includes a video introduction presented by the customer's salesperson doubles engagement and sells more cars. Yet, industry research shows that only about 11% of leads ever receive one. AI engagement that's text-only delivers a fundamentally weaker experience, and dealers relying on it often lose to competitors who don't. Salespeople deliver video responses to a small fraction of leads because manual recording is time-consuming and inconsistent, and traditional approaches to video production are resource-intensive.

Impel’s intelligent video automation solution, VinVision AI, closes that gap. Each sales rep records just one 3-minute training video at launch. From there, VinVison AI takes over, dynamically generating hyper-realistic, personalized videos tailored to every customer and every vehicle they inquired about. Each lead response also includes a complete digital dossier with everything a shopper needs to take the next step: the full window sticker, a Carfax vehicle history report, an interactive 360-degree vehicle walkaround, feature highlights, a payment calculator, and more.

A new level of performance for the industry's only end-to-end AI Operating System

Impel’s Sales AI solution ensures personalized engagement for every lead: initiating outreach immediately, reading sentiment and behavioral cues (open patterns, response latency, language choice, question type), and adjusting strategy, messaging, channel, and timing in real time. The Company’s AI agents operate with psychological intelligence at scale: decoding sentiment, intent, urgency, and behavioral signals, then adapting tone, messaging, channel, and pacing accordingly. What once required a top-performing rep with years of experience now operates consistently and autonomously across every lead, day and night.

With this launch, AIOS gives dealers unprecedented control over how every customer interaction unfolds — across persona, audience segmentation, follow-up cadences, intent triggers, and channel mix — and is operational on day one with proven defaults dealers can deepen at any time. Underneath, autonomous AI agents coordinate through an integrated orchestration layer, executing dynamic decision-making in real time and drawing on an AI Knowledge Bank customized to each dealership's brand voice, offerings, policies, and OEM guidelines. Dealers can also launch outreach campaigns on demand against any custom audience to move aged inventory, target in-equity owners, surface lease-end upgrade opportunities, or activate any custom initiative, all executed by the same next-generation AI agents.

When the moment is right for a human to step in, Sales AI acts as a built-in intelligent virtual assistant for the entire dealership sales team. It delivers a seamless handoff with full conversation history, customer context, and recommended next steps, sparing staff hours of CRM review and fully preparing them to close.

Early deployments are producing transformative results. Dealers running the next-generation AI Operating System are seeing more than a 150% lift in engagement rates, a 300% increase in appointments set autonomously by the AI without rep intervention, and a 40% increase in showroom appointments set across all channels.

"Impel has long understood the value of high-quality digital merchandising and multimedia content in driving lead conversion and sales," said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. "As the company that created the Conversational AI category for automotive retail, we've always believed the role of AI is to elevate the customer experience, not flatten it. Next-generation Sales AI is the first agentic AI system to bring together the two most powerful conversion techniques in our industry — intelligent, always-on responses and rich, personalized content in every engagement. It gives dealers a complete AI-native engine for variable operations, and sets the direction for the entire AI Operating System."

"Video sells. We've known that for years," said Paul Hepp, Director of Marketing and Internet Sales at O’Brien Auto Team. "But the reality is that salespeople are stretched too thin, the timing rarely lines up, and the videos that do go out vary in quality. With Impel’s new solution, 100% of our leads receive an immediate, personalized video response, complete with perfect scripting and a custom-built vehicle dossier. And the AI agent working those leads is unlike anything else we’ve seen. Since deployment, we've seen a 44% lift in lead-to-appointment conversion across all channels (not just online), and a more than 2x increase in AI-set appointments without human intervention. Our reps are spending their time with customers who are genuinely ready to buy."

About Impel

Impel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company's industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps more than 8,000 retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey, fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered more than 42 billion shopper interactions, influencing over $12 billion in sales and service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more, visit impel.ai.

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