US FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared

 | Source: US Financial 15 Split Corp. US Financial 15 Split Corp.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07283 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable June 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at May 29, 2026.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio primarily consisting of 15 U.S. financial companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)$0.07283
Record Date:May 29, 2026
Payable Date:June 10, 2026
  

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


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