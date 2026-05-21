Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shareholders who lost money when the stock dropped following the company's Q1 2026 earnings release -- which revealed a $32.4 million net loss despite management's prior claims of meeting guidance targets -- are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 5, 2026, CFO Mark A. Spurbeck told investors that full-year 2025 results "met or exceeded original guidance for seven of eight volume and cost metrics." CEO James C. Grech described the company as sitting "at the intersection of multiple policy and market trends…moving in a highly favorable direction" -- a statement made shortly before the Q1 2026 earnings release disclosed a net loss of $32.4 million, a decline in adjusted EBITDA, and surging diesel costs that had not been adequately disclosed to investors.

The gap between the guidance narrative and actual results was stark. Management projected costs "consistent with 2025 levels" while diesel expenses climbed materially. The Centurion mine -- described by the CEO as "well ahead of its original schedule" in February -- was disclosed as delayed, removing expected production volume from the 2026 outlook.

Shareholders who lost money on their BTU investment may click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and related matters. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the BTU investigation? A: Investors who purchased BTU stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Peabody Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its production schedule for the Centurion mine, its cost outlook for 2026, and whether guidance metrics presented to investors accurately reflected the company's financial trajectory. When the actual results were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BTU and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171