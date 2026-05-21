Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06308 per Equity share. The distribution is payable June 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as of May 29, 2026.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on May 29, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.06308 per share based on the VWAP of $7.57 payable on June 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $11.75 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal

BCE Inc

CIBC

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Enbridge Inc.

Great West Lifeco Inc.

Loblaw Companies Limited

National Bank of Canada

Ovintiv Inc.

Power Corporation of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial Inc.

TELUS Corporation

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Thomson Reuters Corporation

TMX Group Inc.

TransAlta Corporation

TC Energy Corporation







Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.06308 Record Date: May 29, 2026 Payable Date: June 10, 2026



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