Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

 | Source: Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable June 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at May 29, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.08 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.33 per unit.

The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details 
  
Class A Share (LFE)$0.10000
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)$0.05833
Record Date:May 29, 2026
Payable Date:June 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.lifesplit.cominfo@quadravest.com

GlobeNewswire

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