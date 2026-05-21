General Tensor and Talisman Wallet Partner to Make Bittensor Effortless for Humans and the Agent Economy

Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Tensor and Talisman Wallet today announced a partnership to make Bittensor trading, subnet discovery, and investing seamless for both human users and emergent agent workflows operating alongside them.









With around $2 billion in cross-chain assets held in Talisman’s wallets, of which half are on Bittensor, Talisman has established itself as the leading wallet for decentralized AI and the Bittensor network. Talisman’s Signet product is the only production-grade multi-sig interface available on Bittensor today - the prerequisite for funds, family offices, treasuries, and DAOs to allocate to the network at institutional scale.





The wallet is the initial point of entry for any user entering the network, the surface where a person, or the agent acting for them, first declares what they want to do. Talisman has spent over four years engineering for that reality. Security is built into the wallet's architecture rather than bolted on: account delegation, hardware signer support, native multi-sig, and a permissioning model being built for autonomous agents and automated workflows from the foundation up.





The partnership draws on Talismans’ wallet infrastructure and user experience, alongside General Tensor's work across validating, mining, subnet operations, and Backprop.Finance, the trading platform it operates. The teams are exploring ways to close the loop between intent expressed in the wallet and execution across General Tensor's products and the broader Bittensor network, with the goal of supporting an institutionally credible path from custody to deployment to settlement.

“General Tensor has built real credibility in the Bittensor ecosystem by doing the hard operational work and building for where the network needs to be in years, not quarters,” said Zerobit, CEO of Talisman. “We see this partnership as a way to support Bittensor’s next wave of users, builders, and allocators.”

"Talisman owns the front door to Bittensor. We build and operate the infrastructure it interacts with," said Mike Grantis, CEO of General Tensor. "Pairing the network's largest wallet with our validator, mining, and application stack closes the loop between what a user, or an agent, intends to do, and what actually happens on-chain. That is the prerequisite for the next wave of capital and the next wave of automated activity entering this network."





The partnership will be introduced at Proof of Talk 2026, where General Tensor and Talisman are co-sponsors of the Bittensor track at proofoftalk.io/bittensor. Proof of Talk has become the largest dedicated Bittensor event globally, drawing operators, allocators, subnet teams, and ecosystem builders from across the network. The final tickets are moving now. Attendees can use the discount code "TAO" until the room sells out.

About Talisman

Talisman is a non-custodial Web3 wallet for decentralized AI and multi-chain ecosystems. With almost $2 billion in cross-chain assets across its infrastructure, Talisman is the largest wallet on Bittensor and, through its Signet product, operates the only production-grade multi-sig available to institutional allocators on the network. The team has been building secure, agent-ready wallet infrastructure for over four years.





Website: talisman.xyz X: @wearetalisman





Media contact: media@talisman.xyz

About General Tensor

General Tensor is a vertically integrated infrastructure provider operating across blockchain, AI, and data centers on the Bittensor network. The company builds products and infrastructure serving retail traders, institutional allocators, and autonomous AI agents. General Tensor is backed by Lvna Capital, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and Good Morning Holdings.





Website: generaltensor.io X: @generaltensor





Media Contact: media@generaltensor.io





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