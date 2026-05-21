TTEC and Volkswagen Group UK Expand Strategic Collaboration with New Seven-Year Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced a seven-year contract extension with Volkswagen Group UK, advancing a strategic collaboration focused on delivering class-leading CX and AI-enabled digital transformation across the United Kingdom.

Nick Ratcliffe, Customer Experience Director at Volkswagen Group UK, said, “Our long-standing collaboration with TTEC has helped us reshape how we support our customers and retailers, embracing digital innovation and customer-centric thinking. We are excited to build on that success and continue delivering more connected, personal, efficient, and future-ready experiences for our customers.”

Under the renewed agreement, TTEC will continue delivering customer care, case management, connected vehicle support, and AI-enabled omnichannel contact center solutions from operations in Leeds and Cairo, Egypt. The contract supports the Audi, Škoda, SEAT, CUPRA, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands, to enable a seamless, data-driven experience across the customer lifecycle.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Volkswagen Group UK. Together we have built a strong foundation for innovation, operational excellence and long-term customer value, and we look forward to continuing that journey over the next seven years,” said Simon Dillsworth, Senior Vice President of Automotive and RevGen at TTEC.

Since 2020, TTEC and Volkswagen Group UK have modernized its customer operations through cloud-based platforms, CRM transformation, and advanced automation, strengthening service performance and deepening retailer and customer engagement.

Chris Stevens, Head of Customer Experience at Volkswagen Group UK, added, “This next chapter of our partnership reflects our shared vision to deliver the highest levels of customer service through data-led insights that deepen our understanding of our customer needs. TTEC’s expertise has been a key part of our growth and evolution.”

For more information, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://ttec.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com