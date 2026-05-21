Factorial Partners with Top Integrators Across Three Continents to Advance Next-Generation Battery Integration for Drone Systems

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Inc. (“Factorial”), a global leader in next-generation solid-state battery technology, today announced the launch of a series of collaborative arrangements with drone integrators around the world. Spanning Europe, the United States, and Asia, these relationships mark a pivotal step in Factorial’s mission to replace traditional lithium-ion with high energy and high-power batteries across the commercial, industrial, and defense drone sectors.

As drone missions become longer-range, more autonomous and increasingly mission-critical to allied defense and industrial operators, the endurance, weight, and pulse power limitations of conventional lithium-ion batteries have become a binding constraint. Factorial’s new array of collaborations positions the company at the center of this transition, providing engineering and deployment support for real-world aerial platforms across the drone industrial base.

A Triple-Continent Integration Strategy

Factorial is collaborating with regional leaders to integrate its next-generation battery cells into UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) pack systems:

In the United States: KULR Technology Group, Inc. [NYSE American: KULR] known for its leadership in thermal management and battery safety for NASA, KULR is spearheading early U.S. efforts to optimize Factorial cells for rigorous flight environments.

known for its leadership in thermal management and battery safety for NASA, KULR is spearheading early U.S. efforts to optimize Factorial cells for rigorous flight environments. In Europe (The Netherlands): Tulip Tech B.V brings deep expertise in advanced UAS platforms. We have begun developing battery packs for Tulip to enable the first phase of Factorial cell integration in Europe.

brings deep expertise in advanced UAS platforms. We have begun developing battery packs for Tulip to enable the first phase of Factorial cell integration in Europe. In Asia-Pacific (South Korea): JRES is leading integration and deployment efforts for commercial and industrial drones, supporting the adoption of Factorial’s battery technology in a strategically important hub for advanced UAS development.



Breaking the Limits of Energy and Power

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that force a compromise between energy and power, where gaining energy means sacrificing power, and vice versa, Factorial's solid-state and lithium metal technology delivers both simultaneously, eliminating the trade-offs and redefining what's possible for drone manufacturers:

Extended Range: Longer flight duration and greater operational range , optimized for long-endurance surveillance, persistent monitoring, and extended autonomous aerial missions.

Longer flight duration and greater operational range optimized for long-endurance surveillance, persistent monitoring, and extended autonomous aerial missions. High Power: Exceptional pulse power output for rapid takeoff, sustained thrust, and demanding mission profiles.

Exceptional pulse power output for rapid takeoff, sustained thrust, and demanding mission profiles. Broad Temperature Window: A diverse technology portfolio engineered for reliable performance across the full spectrum of operating environments, from the Arctic Circle to the world's most extreme arid desert conditions.



"As a U.S. leader in next generation batteries, we see firsthand how quickly the market is moving, and this global network reflects exactly that momentum," said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. "Teams across three continents aren't just exploring our technology; they're deploying it. Solid-state and lithium metal technology isn't a promise anymore, it's a platform, and we are defining what the next generation of flight looks like."

This announcement follows a strong public showing at the XPONENTIAL 2026 conference in Detroit, where partners KULR and Tulip demonstrated initial battery packs powered by Factorial cells. The expansion builds on a growing foundation of recent strategic investment and partnership, including IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies, and key battery supply chain partners POSCO Future M and Philenergy, as Factorial continues scaling deployment across drones and robotics markets.

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy is a U.S. leader in solid-state batteries, delivering industry-leading performance through its proprietary FEST® and Solstice™ platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing and developed in close collaboration with customers across drone, robotics, and automotive applications. Mercedes-Benz’ real-world road testing in a lightly modified test vehicle achieved over 1,200 km of range on a single charge, while Stellantis-lab testing verified 77 Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast-charging, and robust use for energy and power performance across temperature extremes. Backed by In-Q-Tel, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies, Factorial’s commercial partnerships include global automotive leaders such as Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Company, and Kia Corporation. For more information, visit www.factorialenergy.com.

© 2026 Factorial Inc. All rights reserved. Factorial, the Factorial logo, FEST® and Solstice™, are trademarks or registered trademarks in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements herein generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Factorial. For example, Factorial’s expectations regarding future financial performance, manufacturing capabilities and operations, Factorial’s business plans, and other projections concerning key performance metrics or milestones are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” or “potentially” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Factorial may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact:

IR@FactorialEnergy.com

Media Contact:

Factorial@antennagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a91d909-5712-4e25-8e17-4989d3463d05