Gainsight Brings Vibe Coding to Customer Communities Product with Launch of Developer Studio and Announces New Skilljar Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention engine powering the world's most customer-centric companies, today announced that leading global brands, including Zoom, Zendesk, Kaseya, PTC, Greenhouse and Cognite are powering retention with Gainsight Customer Communities (Gainsight CC). Community is now a core pillar of enterprise customer strategy and Gainsight is supporting this focus with the launch of Developer Studio and its new integration between Gainsight CC and Skilljar.

Developer Studio is an AI-native customization toolkit that eliminates the technical dependencies required to execute a strategic community vision. The Gainsight CC and Skilljar integration unifies community and customer learning into a single, measurable retention engine.

“The companies winning in customer retention today aren’t treating community like a side project anymore — they’re treating it as a strategic differentiator and a core driver of customer ROI,” said Erica Kuhl, GM & EVP at Gainsight. “With Developer Studio, community builders can vibe code the community of their dreams — custom widgets, integrations, personalized experiences — without waiting in a dev queue. The people closest to the customer can finally shape the experience in real time. And with our new Skilljar integration, learning and community come together in a single Digital Customer Hub, so every interaction compounds into retention.”

Gainsight Customer Communities at Enterprise Scale

Global enterprise brands are building their communities on Gainsight CC to drive support deflection, deepen product engagement and transform peer-to-peer knowledge into a strategic business asset.

“With this next phase of our community, we're focused on making it more intuitive for customers to connect, contribute and get value faster,” said Alexis Brown, Senior Manager, Web Experience and Global Community at Zoom. “In just three months, we launched a highly customized community experience and the feedback from our internal teams, customers, partners and champions has been overwhelmingly positive, especially around how seamless the transition has been. Our north star is customer support, positioning the community as a tier-zero destination where customers can quickly self-serve, find answers and collaborate with global Zoom users. By encouraging peer-to-peer expertise and maintaining high-quality interactions, we're strengthening the overall Zoom ecosystem.”

See them in action: Zoom Community · Zendesk Community · Kaseya Community · PTC Community · Greenhouse Connect · Cognite Hub

Developer Studio: Ship Any Community Experience with Agentic Customization

Developer Studio makes Gainsight CC the most customizable community platform on the market by giving developers, vibe coders and community managers a path to build any community experience they can imagine without handoffs or delays.

Developers can build and version custom widgets in GitHub using the tools they already know, while community managers can vibe code reusable widgets and deploy them across their community without writing a single line of code.

The Gainsight Developer Portal includes documentation and repository templates built for LLMs, not just humans, supporting chat-to-code workflows out of the box.

With Developer Studio, staging and production environments, full edit history and secure credential management are all included from day one and customers can choose to customize their community in the way that works best for them.

Gainsight CC + Skilljar Integration

Community and learning platforms have historically operated as separate systems, requiring significant technical resources to integrate. This fragmentation forces customers to navigate multiple tools to access training, find answers and connect with peers. Without a unified experience, companies lack visibility into how community engagement and learning activity collectively influence product adoption, retention and customer growth.



The new integration between Gainsight CC and Skilljar by Gainsight creates a single, unified customer experience where learning and community reinforce each other at every step of the customer journey.

“Integrating Skilljar with Gainsight Customer Communities has transformed how Cognite’s customers and partners learn about our platform and engage with our team,” said Anita Hæhre, Head of Community at Cognite. “Instead of a disconnected training portal, we now surface targeted courses, certifications and onboarding paths directly in the community, so customers discover the right content in the flow of asking questions, exploring product best practices and connecting with peers. Since launch, we’ve seen higher course enrollments, stronger community engagement and more self-service case deflection.”

Four core capabilities power the integration:

Unified Login & Profile: Users sign in once through their Community SSO and move freely between Academy and Community without separate credentials or context switching.

Users sign in once through their Community SSO and move freely between Academy and Community without separate credentials or context switching. Unified Navigation: Your single header and navigation across platforms allows users to move fluidly between learning and community content within a consistent branded experience.

Your single header and navigation across platforms allows users to move fluidly between learning and community content within a consistent branded experience. Education Widgets in Community: Courses surface directly inside the Community through embeddable widgets, showing in-progress courses, completion status and featured training without requiring users to navigate elsewhere.

Courses surface directly inside the Community through embeddable widgets, showing in-progress courses, completion status and featured training without requiring users to navigate elsewhere. Federated Search: An AI-powered search spans both Community and academy content, helping learners find what they need and when and where they need it.

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight's applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection, and success for their customers. Learn more at www.gainsight.com .

Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

PR for Gainsight

jocelynn.stidham@gainsight.com

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

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