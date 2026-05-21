Veritext Legal Solutions Appoints Mike Coen as Chief Technology Officer

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled depositions and alternative dispute resolution services, today announces the appointment of Mike Coen as chief technology officer.

In this role, Coen will lead Veritext’s overall technology strategy, platform modernization road map, AI enablement initiatives and global engineering organization as the company accelerates its market-leading technology solutions.

Coen is a seasoned technology executive with deep expertise in scaling enterprise SaaS platforms, modernizing engineering organizations and leading digital transformation initiatives in highly regulated industries. He joins Veritext after a decade at TeleTracking Technologies, where he most recently served as chief product and technology officer.

During his tenure at TeleTracking, Coen led the company’s evolution from legacy on-premises deployments to a cloud-native health care operations platform supporting some of the largest health systems and government agencies in the world. He oversaw large-scale engineering growth globally and drove modernization efforts across infrastructure, data platforms, interoperability, AI-enabled workflows and operational resiliency.

“Mike has a rare combination of technical depth, product orientation and operational leadership,” says Rich Antoneck, CEO of Veritext Legal Solutions. “As Veritext continues to invest in leading-edge legal technology, AI and digital offerings, Mike’s experience advancing mission-critical platforms in regulated environments will be a significant advantage for our clients and partners.”

“Veritext operates at the center of the legal record, where precision, reliability and data security are nonnegotiable,” Coen says. “I’m excited to partner with this team to elevate and scale the technology platform, expand our AI capabilities in ways that respect and protect client confidentiality and continue building the systems our clients trust for their most important proceedings.”

Coen succeeds Tony Donofrio, who will retire from the company following a planned transition period during which the two leaders will work side by side to ensure continuity across Veritext’s technology strategy and operations.

“Tony has been an important part of Veritext’s growth and technology evolution,” Antoneck adds. “We are grateful for his leadership and his commitment to our clients and teams. This transition allows us to honor Tony’s legacy while positioning Veritext for its next chapter of innovation under Mike’s leadership.”

“I’m proud of what we’ve built at Veritext and confident the product development organization and the roadmap forward are in excellent hands with Mike,” Donofrio says. “We’ll be working closely over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition for our clients, partners and teams.”

For more information on Veritext, go to www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation, ADR services and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a4ca892-086d-4500-bb2b-157af9496205