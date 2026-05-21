Enterprise AI is burning tokens without context and teams are paying the price

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevRev , an AI-native enterprise software company transforming how teams and customers collaborate, today announced the newest release of Computer, by DevRev, its AI teammate for enterprise teams. The release addresses the three biggest failures of modern enterprise AI: models that have no memory of a business, insights that disappear the moment they leave a user’s screen, and AI that answers questions but can’t safely take action.

The rest of the industry has responded to these failures by focusing on selling speed – working faster, producing more outputs, increasing token use – resulting in organizations running world-class models on ineffective infrastructure. The Upwork Research Institute states that 96% of C-suite leaders expect AI to boost worker productivity, but 77% of employees report AI has increased their workload. Focusing on metrics like speed and token volume – “token maxxing” – without clarity distracts from progress, and advocating for applying more compute to inadequate contextual data only produces more noise.The result: knowledge workers lose hours a day hunting for information across disconnected systems, and the people meant to benefit from AI are left holding the bill for its failures.

Computer is built on a different philosophy: delivering both speed and clarity. This solves the context problem through “shared memory,” a curated, living picture of an organization's data, how the organization works, and how its people interact. Shared memory is the architectural foundation that enables:

Precision : answers sourced from real business data, cited and referenced so teams can stand behind them.

: answers sourced from real business data, cited and referenced so teams can stand behind them. Efficiency : trusted answers at lower cost, lower token usage, no analyst required, full context on the first response.

: trusted answers at lower cost, lower token usage, no analyst required, full context on the first response. Safety: nothing goes out before a human approves it, with full audit trails and the ability to undo any agent action.





When AI has this context, it stops guessing and starts acting like a trusted member of the team. Reliable performance builds trust; trust unlocks action. That progression – from trusted answers to safe actions – is what makes multiplayer collaboration between humans and AI possible across every function.

“Every AI company is selling speed, which is fueling the next enterprise crisis. This will be the latest form of workplace burnout if we don’t do something about it,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Co-founder and CEO at DevRev. “Speed without the right context is just faster noise, noise that overloads humans in the loop, and eventually breaks them. Computer is built on a different philosophy: work softer. Give AI the enterprise memory and shared context it needs to perform reliably, and then let it take action. Only then will your people have the confidence that the AI they use is performing the tasks they need it to, more accurately and with less handholding.”

What is new in the newest release of Computer

The evolution of shared memory at every level ensures that every Computer session now builds on the last. At the individual level, Computer learns how each person works, picking up where they left off with each new session. At the team level, the skills and AI agents one person develops become available to everyone. At the organizational level, institutional knowledge stays in the system permanently. When a top-performing rep leaves, their account knowledge does not leave with them.

Before this release, AI insight disappeared the moment it left one person's screen. Now the introduction of Multiplayer AI lets teams share a live Computer session where everyone sees the full context and continues the analysis together. Colleagues can question, build on, and correct reasoning in real time. In a 2025 study, KPMG and University of Melbourne reported that 57% of employees admit to using AI in non-transparent ways, including avoiding revealing when they have used AI tools to complete their work. Teams rarely benefit from one another's AI work. Multiplayer AI changes the unit of attribution from “what I did with AI” to “what we did with AI, together.”

Earlier versions of Computer answered questions and took single-step actions. The addition of the new desktop app shifts Computer from a question-answering tool to a content-producing system. From the in-app canvas, any user can generate complete, fully branded and formatted work artifacts grounded in real business data: competitive slide decks, QBR reports, structured dashboards, knowledge base articles, and multi-step workflows; these outputs are available in a variety of file formats, including PPT, HTML PDF, DOCX, and more. Skills and outputs built in the Canvas are saved at the user, team, or organization level and become reusable across the business.

Agent Studio gives any team the ability to build, test in a sandbox environment, and deploy AI agents that take action across connected systems. Every action runs under individual user permissions, not a shared account. Every step is traceable, auditable, and reversible: if an agent makes a mistake, it can be rolled back.

Key capabilities at a glance

Shared Memory: personal, team, and organizational memory that compounds over time

personal, team, and organizational memory that compounds over time Trusted Answers : intent-aware search and consistent data answers. Same question, same answer, every time. Computer doesn't guess - it knows, and it shows its work.

: intent-aware search and consistent data answers. Same question, same answer, every time. Computer doesn't guess - it knows, and it shows its work. Safe Actions : governed, auditable actions across your systems. Computer acts on your behalf with guardrails, so teams move faster without risk.

: governed, auditable actions across your systems. Computer acts on your behalf with guardrails, so teams move faster without risk. Multiplayer AI: shared live sessions for human-to-human, human-to-AI, and team-wide collaboration

shared live sessions for human-to-human, human-to-AI, and team-wide collaboration Skills - reusable workflows that any team can build, share, and deploy. One person's expertise becomes everyone's capability. Agent Studio allows users to build and deploy AI agents with sandboxed testing, full audit trails, and rollback





Additional capabilities:

Text2SQL: analytical queries across structured data in plain language, no data analyst required

analytical queries across structured data in plain language, no data analyst required Connectors: Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Notion, Google Drive, Jira, Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint, and any MCP-compatible tool

Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Notion, Google Drive, Jira, Microsoft OneDrive, SharePoint, and any MCP-compatible tool Usage-based pricing: that scales with adoption and not headcount





With the newest release of Computer, the above capabilities are all generally available today.

Results from customers in production

More than 250 organizations have Computer live in production, with over 1,000 users onboarded since launched in September 2025. Customers include BILL, HDFC Bank, and FAME, spanning financial services, aviation, retail, and technology.

The results Computer, by DevRev's customers are reporting speak for themselves. Customers Pebl and Uniphore are resolving 85% of support tickets without any human involvement. BILL has achieved around $5M in operational savings. India's largest airline went from kickoff to production in 14 days and selected Computer over Salesforce Agentforce in a head-to-head evaluation. A retail loyalty customer is saving $1.2M annually, with sales reps reclaiming six hours a week and the team reporting a 30% productivity boost. And FAME is saving users more than 10 hours a week, resolving tickets approximately 40% faster, and accelerating specific workflows by up to 75%.

Availability

Across web, mobile, and desktop. Use Computer from any device.

Inside the DevRev system of record apps. Existing DevRev customers can access Computer directly within their current workflow without switching surfaces.





Resources

Visit devrev.ai to learn more about the enterprise offering, book a demo, or start a free trial of Computer.

Usage-based pricing with plan and billing management are available at https://devrev.ai/pricing

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams and customers collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix and an Adobe board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.

Media relations contact:

DevRev@watersagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/089f6b77-bfb6-448d-ad04-86a9dd168622